5 Things we learned from WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is in the record books, and the Road to WrestleMania now looks a whole lot clearer than it may have done a few weeks ago.

Shayna Baszler is now the undisputed challenger for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship, the two set to meet at WrestleMania for the gold.

Elsewhere, we have a new Intercontinental champion - but his immediate future looks bleak to say the least, while the Street Profits, Andrade and The Miz and Morrison all retained their respective titles.

It was a curious night in some respects, with many of WWE’s big hitters not visible on the show, but it was nonetheless packaged full of action, talking points and, of course, things we learned.

To summarise the highs, lows, ups and downs of the event, here are exactly five things we learned from the 2020 version of WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

#5. Sami Zayn could be headed for some pain

Sami Zayn - a deserving Intercontinental Champion?

Sami Zayn captured the Intercontinental championship on Sunday, coming out on top in a three-on-one handicap match featuring his pals, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and the previous champ, Braun Strowman.

In some respects it’s fantastic – Zayn is a tenacious worker who is well respected behind the scenes, but his runs with Championships have been few and far between, this being the first major title he’s captured in some six years, following his NXT Championship victory.

But let’s face it – Sami’s character is in some hot water right about now. Strowman was understandably livid after the match, vowing that Sami would be made to pay. Whether the two end up tangling at Wrestlemania for the title remains to be seen, but it’s a decent guess that Zayn will be needing to steer clear of the Monster Among Men for a while, for his own safety!

