5 things we learned from WWE TV this week: Brock Lesnar's status, SummerSlam and more

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 01 Aug 2019, 02:49 IST

Seth Rollins

This week's episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live are in the books, and once again we've learned a lot more about the current state of WWE as the company heads into SummerSlam.

Both Raw and SmackDown Live were solid shows this week, highlighted by an entertaining Gauntlet match on Raw which saw Ricochet punch his ticket to SummerSlam, and an excellent main event on SmackDown Live featuring Champion vs Champion bout between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles.

Let's take a look at five things we learned from WWE TV this week.

#5 Vince McMahon is counter-programming

Vince McMahon

WWE might never admit this, but the company is definitely already counter-programming as it anticipates the arrival of All Elite Wrestling to TNT this fall.

It was announced last week that AEW will officially premiere on TNT on October 2nd, just two days before WWE SmackDown Live makes the move to FOX Sports.

Just a week ago, Vince McMahon criticized AEW for using "blood and guts" during the promotion's debut Double Or Nothing PPV event, but this week's episode of WWE Raw featured Seth Rollins bleeding following an attack by Brock Lesnar.

Furthermore, WWE is pushing the envelope with edgier content such as Trish Stratus cursing on SmackDown Live this week, and Maria Kanellis becoming the first pregnant Champion in WWE history.

Additionally, WWE is all-in on The OC, making sure there are constant reminders from members of The OC and the announce team that the faction is the only club that truly matters in pro wrestling. If that is not enough, The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are your new Raw Tag Team Champions, meaning WWE is sending clear signals that the company is aware of the competition which is heating up in the wrestling world, and Vince McMahon is bracing his product.

