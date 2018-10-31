×
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Preview
641   //    31 Oct 2018, 18:25 IST

The heel turn of Dean Ambrose
The heel turn of Dean Ambrose

On WWE TV in October, many changes took place.

This month in the company, fans saw the break-up of The Shield and the heel turn of Dean Ambrose following Roman Reigns' leukemia announcement. WWE also presented their first ever all women's PPV, Evolution, which was a huge success.

In this article, we're going to take a look at storyline arcs the company might be seriously thinking about executing this coming month on WWE TV. So, lets get started.

#5 Braun Strowman defeats Brock Lesnar

Braun Strowman is all set to take on The Beast Incarnate
Braun Strowman is all set to take on The Beast Incarnate

It's clear Brock Lesnar's days in WWE are numbered. But for Strowman, he has more days left in the company than The Beast, and he's a future world champion. Braun Strowman is all set to take on The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, at the Crown Jewel PPV for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

And as per the latest released odds, Strowman is currently favorite to win the championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. Also, following the Roman Reigns leukemia announcement, WWE might now build Strowman as the new face of the company. So it's likely Strowman will win the Universal Championship.

A guess is, after Strowman wins the Raw brand's top prize, his first challenger will be none other than The Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre, because the red brand currently doesn't have a better opponent.

#4 Kurt Angle gets full control of Monday Night Raw

WWE will solely focus on a Team Angle vs Team Corbin match at WWE Survivor Series
WWE will solely focus on a Team Angle vs Team Corbin match at WWE Survivor Series

Kurt Angle returned to Raw just two weeks ago. He was sent on vacation by Stephanie McMahon a few months back. Coming straight out of his holiday, Angle qualified for the WWE World Cup tournament.

Angle also continued his feud with Baron Corbin, as last week he Angle-Slammed him right on the ramp, setting up a potential match between the two of them.

As rumored, WWE will solely focus on a Team Angle vs Team Corbin match at WWE Survivor Series, rather than Team Red vs Team Blue, and the match will possibly take place with a stipulation of winner gets full control of Raw.

Kurt Angle could beat the odds and successfully claim his throne of Raw General Manager at the Survivor Series PPV.

A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
