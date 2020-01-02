5 Things WWE can do after Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding incident

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

What will WWE do next with this storyline?

The wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley played out on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW and it was everything fans thought it ever could be and then some. The wedding ceremony came complete with shock interruptions from the bride and grooms' former lovers, a revelation that rocked the WWE Universe to it's core, and Rusev coming out of a cake to get his hands on Bobby Lashley.

The whole thing ended in a brawl before the couple could say "I do," leaving fans with many questions as to what would happen next. Furthermore, it left fans wondering why the events played out the way they did and what exactly WWE was trying to reveal in the process.

With that stated and the wedding of the decade now ruined thanks to Rusev Day and Liv Morgan, here are five things WWE can do after Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you thought of the segment.

#5 Bobby Lashley breaking up with Lana

Could a break up be in the future for Bobby Lashley and Lana?

Who wouldn't want to see Bobby Lashley dump Lana?

After watching Lana berate the wedding official and drone on about not wanting to make ugly babies that couldn't compare to her, who wouldn't want to see Bobby Lashley just leave her? Furthermore, who would blame him, if he eventually did after all of this mess unfolds?

While this outcome seems to be a way off, especially since Lana and Lashley aren't even technically married yet, one has to imagine this as a possibility, especially in light of recent events.

Again, it's probably going to take awhile to get to this outcome, but it's going to be interesting to watch what unfolds and how. It will also be entertaining to see how Liv Morgan ends up fitting into all of this, how her recent revelations might affect the couple, and how she comes out on the other side, but that's another story for another time.

1 / 5 NEXT