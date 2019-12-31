5 Reasons why Rusev crashed Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding

And just like that, Rusev ruined everything!

WWE really went all out on this one. From the way Lana was portrayed backstage before the wedding segment even began, to Liv Morgan revealing that she and Lana were lovers, WWE did everything in their power to make this the most shocking segment of 2019. The craziest part of all this is that it worked and accomplished much in the process.

WWE even had Rusev crash the wedding to top off the evening and while that was probably the most predictable outcome possible, it was still a welcome occurrence for the WWE Universe. It might just be what paves the way for the best Road to WrestleMania of Rusev's career.

With that stated and the wedding event of the year ruined right before our very eyes, here are five reasons why Rusev crashed Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding. As always. let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you thought of the hellacious wedding segment.

#5 Cliff hanger

What does WWE have planned next for this ongoing saga?

What happens next?

No seriously, after watching what unfolded in the closing moments of Monday Night RAW, what is WWE going to do next? Keep in mind that WWE Creative had the chance to end the controversial storyline then and there, have Lana become Lashley's longterm manager, and set Rusev up on a different path.

Instead, however, WWE decided to have Lana's first ex-husband, Bobby Lashley's first ex wife, Liv Morgan, and finally Rusev interrupt the festivities. The night even ended with a brawl between Lashley, Rusev, Lana and Liv Morgan, which left fans on a major cliffhanger.

Will Bobby Lashley come after Rusev for what 'The Bulgarian Brute' did on what was supposed to be the happiest night of his life? Will Lana and Lashley have another wedding? Will WWE follow up on the Liv Morgan/Lana secret lover storyline? If nothing else, WWE has a number of directions they can go from this one segment and it should be absolutely spectacular to watch play out.

