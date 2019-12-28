12 matches that need to happen at WrestleMania 36

Orton & Cena have a legendary rivalry but never went one-on-one at WrestleMania.

Now that 2019 is coming to a close, the WWE is preparing to kick-off to the Road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble PPV. While there will surely be a few matches for The Show of Shows set up in the eponymous match, WWE Superstars have been making challenges over social media for months now, and it's beginning to bleed over onto television.

From Randy Orton challenging The Rock (who turned down the offer) and later John Cena (who answered vaguely in a non-committal manner in Sports Illustrated) to Drew McIntyre's recent encounter on RAW with Orton, the smell of WrestleMania is in the air. Let's take a look at 12 matches that need to happen this upcoming April at WrestleMania 36.

#12 Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy & Aleister Black could take it to the next level.

While Aleister Black was able to defeat Buddy Murphy at the TLC event on December 15th, it does not mean that the feud won't continue. In fact, it would greatly benefit both men if it did. A rivalry between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, if done well, could elevate both men. They're both very strong speakers, great wrestlers, and carry themselves with poise yet it always feels like they're ready to let their aggression out with the snap of a finger.

Following a long run at the top of 205 Live, Murphy was legitimized on the main card when he was briefly involved in the Roman Reigns "whodunit" story line earlier this year. WWE meanwhile, has had Black essentially begging people to come "knock on his door" and come looking for a fight. Murphy was the second man to do so. While the first chapter of this rivalry was written at TLC, there's plenty of room to build upon their conflict between now and April 5th. A match between the men at WrestleMania 36, no matter who wins or loses, raises the stock of both competitors. WrestleMania is supposed to be the culmination of long-term, epic rivalries. This pairing has big potential, and WWE would be wise to slow it down and let it burn for months until April is upon us.

