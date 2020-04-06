5 Things WWE could have done better at WrestleMania 36 Night 2 (April 5th, 2020)

Did the Edge vs Randy Orton Last Man Standing match go on for too long?

What could have been improved in the main event of WrestleMania 36?

Brock Lesnar suffered his fifth WrestleMania defeat

WrestleMania 36 is in the books after night two concluded and we now move forward in arguably the most unique era in the history of WWE. Nobody seems to know whether the programming will continue forward after the post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW and SmackDown. It also looks like WWE will have to continue with empty arena shows for a few months more.

As for WrestleMania, we felt that night one was superior and no match on the second day was able to top the main event between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. There was a cinematic-style match-up as well, which was unique in its own right, but we'll get to that later.

It was the most unique WrestleMania of all time - one that we'll never see again. There's no denying that it would have been much better with a crowd (and the card would have been much better as well), but WWE made the most of what they had and it wasn't the worst WrestleMania in the last five years.

However, there are a few things that WWE could have done better on night 2:

#5. The match order

Edge and Randy Orton battled it out in the first half of night 2

With crowds, deciding the match order can be tricky in an event like WrestleMania. Due to the excitement and incredible matches, crowds can often burn themselves out midway. This is why it's important to place matches in an order that gives the audience rest before they can react to the "more important" matches, so to speak.

This has been a larger problem since 2016 after expanding the runtime of WrestleMania drastically. In this case, the order didn't matter as much, but the flow of the second day was disrupted by matches being placed in the wrong slots.

