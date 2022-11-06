Triple H and his crew returned to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday Night. The show was loaded with some of the biggest matches of the year.

Damage CTRL challenged Alexa Bliss and Asuka for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai lost their titles to the duo on the episode of RAW before the show.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar prepared to write the second chapter in the dream rivalry on Saturday night. The Usos faced The Brawling Brutes in an undisputed tag team championship match at Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Bayley and Bianca Belair competed in another match for the RAW Women's Championship. The two superstars put on another solid match for Saudi Arabian fans.

The biggest match of the night saw Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It turned out to be one of the better matches of the night.

Take a look at the five things WWE Crown Jewel 2022 got right on Saturday night.

#5. Brock Lesnar picked up a questionable win over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley kicked off WWE Crown Jewel 2022 with their high-intensity contest. Lashley attacked Lesnar before the opening bell and shoved him into the steel steps to gain the early advantage.

The All Mighty nailed Lesnar with multiple Spears both inside and outside the ring after the match got underway. The two men went through the barricade after Lashley speared Lesnar and kept control of the match.

The Beast Incarnate kicked out of a pinfall and grabbed Lashley to hit several German Suplexes. He got a near fall off an F-5 before Lashley applied the Hurt Lock. The former Universal Champion told the referee to shut up after being asked if he wanted to quit.

Lesnar nearly passed out but mustered enough strength to launch them both into the turnbuckles and the mat. Lashley kept the hold locked in as the referee counted the pin with his shoulders on the mat. Brock picked up a tainted win, but an irate Lashley applied the Hurt Lock once again and made Lesnar pass out.

The match wasn't too great, but it showed that Lashley is parallel to Lesnar in WWE. The two men pulled off some memorable spots during their match at Crown Jewel. The result will likely lead to another big contest between the two giants before their rivalry comes to an end.

#4. Braun Strowman pinned Omos to stand tall at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Monster of All Monsters displayed his incredible strength at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Braun Strowman faced his biggest challenger to date in the form of Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The classic display of strength saw Omos overpower Strowman in the early part of the contest.

WWE did well to showcase Omos' strength in the match as he hit Strowman with some quality moves. The Monster of all Monsters looked to be on the back foot for the first time since his return to WWE before he mounted a comeback with a slam to Omos.

The former Universal Champion tried to take Omos off his feet with the Strowman Express outside the ring. However, Omos blocked it easily and took control of the contest again.

Strowman ducked a running slam into the corner and hit Omos with the Running Powerslam for the three-count. It was arguably the best match Omos has had in his career. Strowman needed the win as he had the momentum behind him and looks to be in shape to head to the top title picture.

Meanwhile, Omos hasn't had the best run in WWE but continues to show that he is ready to improve in the ring. He put on a solid show with a former Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

#3. Drew McIntyre escaped the Steel Cage to defeat Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Drew McIntyre got his revenge at Crown Jewel 2022.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross tried to escape the Steel Cage early before locking horns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. They exchanged some big moves and did not let each other keep control for long.

Kross tried to punish McIntyre, but The Scottish Psychopath exploded with some big moves. He hit a Future Shock DDT and prepared to plant Kross with the Claymore, but Scarlett distracted him from outside the cage.

The Herald of Doomsday took advantage of the distraction and hit Kross Hammer to the back of McIntyre's head before climbing the cage. McIntyre recovered and caught him with a superplex off the steel structure.

Both men tried to escape the cage from the door but failed. McIntyre caught Kross with an Ankle Lock and punished him for some time before hitting a Claymore. He tried to escape, but Scarlett sprayed him and locked the door.

McIntyre tried to climb his way out before Scarlett unlocked the door for Kross. The two men raced to hit the floor first, with McIntyre winning by the slightest of margins at Crown Jewel.

The match was extremely physical and much better than their match at Extreme Rules. The chemistry between the two superstars was much better during the clash, and Scarlett's distractions worked well to keep things interesting.

#2. The Usos retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes

The Usos got closer to a record-breaking title reign at Crown Jewel 2022.

The Brawling Brutes looked to take the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship away from The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022. Butch started well and pushed Jimmy and Jey Uso to their limits with his technical skills.

The Usos tried to escape the ring and accept a count-out loss, but Butch cut them off. Fans started chanting for Sami Zayn, who did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Brawling Brutes kept control of the match as Ridge Holland used his extraordinary strength to take down both The Usos with a slam. Jey caught Butch with a Superkick to break his triangle choke hold on Jimmy.

The champs hit a double splash off the top rope, but Holland saved his partner at the last moment. Jey started to lose his cool as the fans chanted "Ucey," giving Butch and Holland a chance to nearly pick up the win.

In the end, The Usos hit 1-D from the top rope and picked up a pinfall win to come closer to a record-breaking tag team title reign.

It was a great match for both the teams involved. Jimmy and Jey retained their titles, but The Brawling Brutes put on a solid performance to carry the contest. The pacing of the match was spot on, and the near falls made it all the more enjoyable.

#1. Logan Paul nearly took down Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns made their iconic entrances for the final match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Paul was looking for that one lucky punch that could win him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Reigns wasn't ready to take The Maverick seriously as he toyed around with his opponent early in the contest.

Logan pulled off some incredible moves that stunned The Tribal Chief early on. The match spilled outside the ring, where The Maverick sent Reigns into the barricades and used the surroundings to his advantage.

The challenger got a near fall before hitting Reigns with his own signature Superman Punch to a deafening roar from the fans. He hit a few good moves before striking out Reigns with Sweet Chin Music.

The Tribal Chief missed Superman Punch, and Logan continued to stun him with some big moves and another pinfall attempt. Reigns escaped the ring to regroup before Logan put him through the announcers' table with a big dive.

The Usos ran out to check on Reigns and took out Mike Majlak and George Janko from Logan's crew, who were ringside before Jake Paul came out to strike them down. The YouTuber then hit a frog splash from the top rope but still failed to pin Reigns for the three-count.

Solo Sikoa came out to the middle, where Jake Paul took him out. The distraction allowed Roman Reigns to connect with Superman Punch and the Spear for the win.

Logan Paul came very close to defeating The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel. It was a solid showing from The Maverick, who took Reigns to the limits before picking up the loss. It looks like WWE will soon book a match between The Usos and Paul Brothers.

