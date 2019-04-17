5 Things WWE did right and 5 they did wrong this week (April 15, 16)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 17 Apr 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Superman Punch to the Chairman

WWE is no Cinderella story, and as CM Punk once said during Raw's strike; "this is professional wrestling, this ain't baile." The company tried everything to make sure that this week's anticipated Superstar Shake-up provides enough entertainment for the WWE Universe.

The creative team was quick enough to match the requirements and did stir up the roster, but it seems like the company was still not able to be at par this week. With so much on the line, we list down what WWE did right, and what didn't & what went well for the company and fans as well:

#1 Did Right: The Phenomenal Switch

AJ Styles is a powerful performer and is the wrestler that built SmackDown Live. With his entry to the flagship show, it wouldn't be too long before he gets into a feud with a performer that can match his skills.

It would be nice to see him fight for the Universal Championship. With Seth and Styles being a master inside the ring, the match will be a treat for fans and also WWE because they can bank on this.

#1 Did Wrong: Gold didn't glitter, Glow did

When you have champions in the ring, you would want them to win, so that they can raise the stakes of the title, but if the champions get pinned, and that too three of them in one show, something isn't right. This is with regards to the Women's Tag Team Champions, Intercontinental Champion, and the Raw Tag Team Champions.

This is not a good way to make champions look good, because as champions, they are above the competition, and should be treated that way.

While it did seem like the new team on SmackDown will be impactful, it is just a guess, and we would have to see how they perform inside the ring as time rolls on.

1 / 5 NEXT