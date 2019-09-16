5 Things WWE did right at Clash of Champions

Becky Lynch attacks Sasha Banks at WWE Clash of Champions

This year's WWE Clash of Champions PPV is officially in the books, and the show featured a stacked card of title matches which resulted in several unpredictable and several predictable moves as the company turns its focus to Hell in a Cell taking place next month.

The 2019 Clash of Champions PPV saw the crowning of new tag team Champions in WWE when both Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, and The Revival, won the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles, respectively.

Additionally, The Fiend made an appearance following the Universal title match at the PPV, attacking Seth Rollins and setting up a possible future title shot.

Given the above, let's take a look at five things WWE did right at this year's Clash of Champions PPV.

#5 Both tag team titles changed hands

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode win tag team gold

The WWE tag team division has been on somewhat of a rise in recent months, as the RAW tag team title scene was largely in despair after Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder won the titles at WrestleMania 35, and were rarely used on TV following the win.

However, at Clash of Champions, WWE made two smart moves in crowning new tag team Champions for both RAW and SmackDown Live, as the company nears SmackDown debuting on FOX Sports next month.

In the case of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, it was smart of WWE to pull the titles from Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, as the two top stars of the RAW brand do not need tag titles in WWE. The titles are better served for stars like Ziggler and Roode, who can help boost the division on RAW.

As for The Revival, it's great to see a top tier tag team earn gold on PPV, as The New Day's reign as tag team Champions was growing stale.

