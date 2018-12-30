×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Things WWE did right in 2018

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
479   //    30 Dec 2018, 18:52 IST

One of the highlights of 2018 was the
One of the highlights of 2018 was the "Last Women Standing" match

In one of my previous posts, I talked about the mistakes that WWE had made in 2018 but let's be honest, even in a year like 2018 a lot of things didn't fall in place. It wasn't all bad, there were some bright moments which WWE could look back and pat themselves on the back for.

Sure, some storylines died for no reason (for instance, the strange Lashley-Reigns feud that ended at 1-1 and inexplicably made Roman the No.1 contender) while some amazing wrestlers (Nakamura, Balor, Bobby Lashley to name a few) never really got their rightful push there were others who did and made the most of it.

It was a bad year but even in this one WWE was able to strike gold once or twice and some pushes really reaped a whole load of benefit.

Looking back, after looking at the things which went wrong, let's look at the things which actually worked for WWE.

#1 Pushing Becky Lynch to become the Champion

Becky Lynch became
Becky Lynch became "The Man" in 2018

This has to be the best decision that WWE made in 2018 when they finally heard what the audience wanted and went ahead with it. Becky Lynch had been gaining momentum week after week after week by notching up wins on SmackDown and when she was finally part of the triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Carmella the whole crowd chanted for Becky to win.

The subsequent outburst, the semi-heel turn (well... she was a heel that was cheered the loudest by the crowd) and title run have put Becky at the top of the ladder in the WWE women's roster. 

So great her run was, that a potential Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania is now rumored to have been made a triple threat match with Becky Lynch added to the fold. Her demeanor has a bit of Connor McGregor to it and she has certainly been "The Man" of wrestling in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Drew McIntyre Becky Lynch WWE Points To Note
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
5 Best & 5 Worst WWE Things Of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 things about WWE in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 things we learned from the pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
10 big things Asuka has accomplished in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE 2018 Review: 5 Most Memorable Moments
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 9 winners and losers
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Matches Fans Loved The Most In 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned from SmackDown Live (27 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us