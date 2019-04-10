5 Things WWE did right this week and 5 they did not (April 8th, 9th 2019)

What worked and what didn't?

WWE creates compelling television week in and out for its fans, and that leads to stories making waves through the WWE Universe while some sound dead from the get-go. WrestleMania week is always hectic because there is a lot going for the biggest wrestling juggernaut, but it is the amazing work by the team that keeps the shows running.

While the team should be lauded for their efforts, the fact that storylines add value to the overall impact that fans will have about something. There are times when they hit the mark or miss it completely.

This week was no different, as the company showcased two of its main roster shows for the WWE Universe, and just as it happens every week, some didn't entice fans while some others sent chills down their spine.

So without further ado, let's take a look at things that did and didn't work:

#5 Didn't do right: The IIConics' match on Tuesday Night

The IIConics winning the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania came as a shock to all, but if the company plans to go ahead with them, we have to see how this plays out in time. With their recent win, the champions wanted to defend their titles against a tag team and prove that they are credible champions.

The promo didn't help anyone, and the match went down spiral as it went from bad to worse. Brooklyn Belles tried everything in their power to make the match worth the TV time but to no avail.

Paige came in as the savior and announced that she will be bringing in a tag team of her own next week, and that got the fans talking. The big question that definitely needs answering is if the team will be from NXT or Raw, or will it be something completely unexpected.

