5 things WWE has done right on the Road to WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is just days away, and it looks set to be one of WWE's best showings in recent years. Less than a week before The Show of Shows, 13 matches have been added to the card. While not all of them have been received with ecstasy and delirium, the lineup on the whole looks exciting.

So, what have Triple H and his creative team done right? Which decisions have gone down well with the fans? Which little details have been executed perfectly to help make the storylines feel extra special?

Let's list five things WWE has done right on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

#5 Long-term storytelling has been one of WWE's biggest strengths on the Road to WrestleMania 39

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS



Deserved.



#WrestleMania Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURSDeserved. Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS 🔥🔥🔥Deserved.#WrestleMania https://t.co/fOGCuMUdIU

Modern pro-wrestling fans love long-term storytelling. In a Marvel-ized world where callbacks and Easter eggs are the in-thing, short-term feuds with clean and simple premises don't excite fans quite like complex stories with multiple threads. That's why WWE has been wise to incorporate longer, slower-burning storylines in its build to WrestleMania 39.

Feuds like the Mysterios' Father vs. Son, Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos, and Edge vs. Balor are steeped in history, much to fans' elation. This is why the two biggest pops on the Road to WrestleMania arguably came from Kevin Owens FINALLY hugging Sami Zayn, and Rey Mysterio FINALLY punching his disrespectful son.

Matches like Omos vs. Lesnar have catered to an audience that likes easily digestible storylines, but long-term feuds have definitely been a plus too.

#4 The separation approach and promo work by WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 39 have worked a treat

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. This promo segment was EXACTLY the segment that the main event of #WrestleMania needed.Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. This promo segment was EXACTLY the segment that the main event of #WrestleMania needed.Roman & Cody absolutely killed it. https://t.co/nNlWDHIxp5

Quite a few things on WWE's Road to WrestleMania 39 have been hit-and-miss, but the promos have ranged from good to spectacular. The Triple H creative regime seems to favor an approach of keeping physical confrontation at a minimum to heighten anticipation for the eventual matches. This means that most of the build must be done on the mic.

One of the dangers with this approach is failure to excite fans if promos aren't up to scratch, but the superstars have brought it. From John Cena to Edge to MVP to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman, almost half the card has been satisfactorily built without a punch being thrown between opponents. This has helped fans get invested in storylines whilst reserving the physicality for the So-Fi Stadium.

#3 Featuring women prominently

The women's division will have some serious numbers at The Show of Shows

Now, dear reader, I can hear you say to yourself, "What's this guy talking about? The women's feuds have been heavily criticized!" Hear me out. Yes, the builds to this year's women's matches have been poorly received (that's a story for another listicle). However, there 18 women on the WrestleMania 39 card to date, up from 12 at WrestleMania 38.

It is already the highest number of women on a WrestleMania card in history (excluding battle royals) and another step forward for the division. Although the build-up hasn't been everyone's cup of tea, their matches are sure to be show-stealers. WWE trusting its women to carry a significant part of their biggest show has definitely been a positive for representation.

#2 Booking youngsters against veterans

Youngsters like Theory stepping up to legends like Cena is good for the future of the business

In the past, WWE has often been accused of investing too much in their established names and failing to create new stars. This has been especially true on bigger stages, with the company sometimes reverting to tried and tested draws to pull in fans. This was seen by fans as a lack of trust in their younger, full-time superstars' ability to sell tickets and move merchandise.

The Road to WrestleMania 39 has changed that, using a healthy mix of upcoming stars and established veterans to work towards creating new stars. From the main event all the way down the card, almost every feud involves bonafide future (or current) Hall of Famers attempting to elevate future stars. There is no bigger star-making stage than WrestleMania, and this is definitely the right way to go.

#1 WWE has done a great job in showcasing midcard titles on the Road to WrestleMania 39

Oh Word? @MrDocProf Last year, the United States and Intercontinental Championships were left off of the Wrestlemania card



This year, they're both being showcased in high-profile matches.

The booking of the titles since then is a clear difference and I love it Last year, the United States and Intercontinental Championships were left off of the Wrestlemania cardThis year, they're both being showcased in high-profile matches.The booking of the titles since then is a clear difference and I love it

WrestleMania has always given WWE's biggest and brightest stars a stage on which to shine. The company has always prioritized world titles and, in recent years, the women's titles due to the women's evolution. The midcard championships, however, have not always received the same love.

For example, neither the Intercontinental Championship nor the United States Title were defended at WrestleMania 38. Fast forward to the 39th edition, and both titles are not only being defended, but have two of the biggest rivalries on paper. Having the star power of John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus in the midcard title scene has been a huge improvement, and fans have loved every bit of it.

That's 22 world championships right there among them!

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : Which moment was more satisfying? KO and Sami finally hugging Rey finally smacking Dominik for his disrespect 0 votes