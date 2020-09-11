5 Things WWE fans may have forgotten about Roman Reigns

It's been around eight long years since Roman Reigns made his way to WWE's main roster at Survivor Series 2012, as a part of The Shield. It didn't take long for Roman Reigns to become one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. It was clear as day that WWE wanted to push The Big Dog to the moon, and it became even more apparent when The Shield split. For the next four years, Roman Reigns was featured in the main event of WrestleMania, against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE and is now the biggest heel on SmackDown. He is the current Universal Champion and is aligned with Paul Heyman of all people. In this article, we will take a look at five things you may have forgotten about Roman Reigns.

#5 Roman Reigns' stint in FCW as Leakee

Roman Reigns before he made it big

Roman Reigns signed a contract with WWE in 2010 and was sent to the promotion's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. Reigns was initially given the name of Roman Leakee and made his debut in a 15-Man over-the-top battle royal. The match was eventually won by Alex Riley. Reigns also competed in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and won the same to bag an opportunity to compete for the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns lost the eventual Championship match to Kruger. He then teamed up with Tyler Breeze, who was dubbed Mike Dalton at the time. The duo won the FCW Tag Team titles and later lost the belts to Jason Jordan and CJ Parker. In 2012, WWE rebranded FCW to NXT, and thus the Leakee character came to an end. He was now called "Roman Reigns", and the rest is history.