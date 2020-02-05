5 Things WWE fans need to know about Timothy Thatcher

On this week's edition of WWE Backstage, it was announced that Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross have both officially signed with the WWE. An initial report from Squared Circle Sires noted that Thatcher had reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and PWInsider later confirmed that the former Evolve Champion had started in the company this week.

Being one of Independent Wrestling's hottest superstars, Thatcher is certainly a significant acquisition for WWE, however, having worked for European promotions throughout his career, most of the WWE Universe might not be too familiar with his work. In the past, Thatcher has worked for notable promotions such as PWG, wXw, RevPro: UK, and Evolve Wrestling and has built an incredible career resume.

The former wXw World Champion has already established his legacy on the Independent circuit where he has shared the ring with veterans such as Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and reigning NXT UK Champion WALTER and it would be interesting to note what Thatcher brings to the WWE along with his unique style of wrestling.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 things the WWE Universe needs to know about Timothy Thatcher.

#5 He trained under former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett

Thatcher is no stranger to the submission game (Image Courtesy: WrestleZone)

In the initial stages of his career, Timothy Thatcher began wrestling under the West Coast Indie Wrestling scene in the year 2005 and for his first big break in the world of professional wrestling, Thatcher went on to work for All Pro Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

Thatcher eventually made the transition to bigger Independent promotions including PWG, RevPro: UK, OTT, and wXw and established himself as a household name in the European pro wrestling scene. Having competed for notable promotions in the UK, Thatcher earned himself the nickname of 'The British Messiah' and is considered to be a veteran in wXw, where he had won the wXw World Championship and the wXw Tag Team Championship, as well.

Throughout the years, Thatcher has been known for his technical style of wrestling and is considered to be an ambassador of strong style wrestling. His bouts with the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Drew Gulak, WALTER, and Fit Finlay are only a handful of matches that is recommended to the fans who are still unfamiliar with Thatcher's work.

And, despite belonging from the US, a certain amount of fans have definitely not expected to see mat style and technical wrestling from an American pro wrestler but over the past few years, Thatcher has already proved his worth as a technical mat wrestler and has also showcased his abilities as a submission specialist, something that you would think he picked up from Josh Barnett himself.

