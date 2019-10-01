5 Things WWE got just right on the Season Premiere of RAW

We could possibly see a change of character from Mysterio after the attack

The season premiere of RAW was set to be a memorable show, as WWE had announced several matches and segments before the day of the event.

With SmackDown moving to the FOX Network and preparing for some radical changes, RAW too had to deliver a great show to ensure that the action stayed tight all around.

One of the biggest matches set for the night was between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship, while the challenger to the RAW Women’s Championship Sasha Banks was set to face Alexa Bliss.

Apart from that, a huge RAW Tag Team Championships match was also scheduled to take place, and the “Miz TV” was set to host two legendary Superstars. "The Beast” Brock Lesnar was advertised to make an appearance on RAW prior to his WWE Championship match on SmackDown.

With so much scheduled for the event, there was little that could have gone wrong during the night. In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got just right on the season premiere of RAW.

#1 Kept the United States Championship on AJ Styles

From defeating Drew McIntyre clean to pinning AJ Styles in the center of the ring, there are many things Cedric Alexander has done on the main roster that’s sure to make many seasoned wrestlers jealous.

While his move from 205 Live to RAW did not see him get too many opportunities, he soon became one of the hottest underdogs on the red brand in the past three months.

This week on RAW, Cedric got another opportunity to pin AJ Styles and take home his first main roster title from The Phenomenal One. This was arguably one of the biggest opportunities he has received in his career.

However, Styles was able to cut short Cedric’s offense and planted him with a Styles Clash to take the win and retain his United States Championship.

While many will argue that it was the right time to hand Cedric a mid-card title, WWE did the right thing by keeping the title on Styles for now.

The O.C. needs at least one title among the three men to stay relevant and also seem threatening. As Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won and lost the RAW Tag Team Championships fairly quickly and haven’t been too successful since then, Styles should continue his reign as a champion.

