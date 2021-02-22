5 things WWE got right at Elimination Chamber - Edge picks his WrestleMania opponent; The Miz wins major title

WWE Elimination Chamber had two big men’s Chamber matches booked for this year’s event. While the WWE Championship was defended inside the Elimination Chamber, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match was guaranteed a shot at the Universal Championship.

The match between Asuka and Lacey Evans for the RAW Women’s Championship was called off at the last minute, without any reason being given by the company. Fans were expecting WWE to change or cancel the match after Evans revealed that she was pregnant during RAW.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was booked to defend his title against Riddle and Keith Lee on the show. However, an injury Lee sustained a couple of weeks ago at the hands of Lashley kept him out of the contest.

2021 Royal Rumble Edge also made his decision for WrestleMania 37 early in the night. Elimination Chamber ended with a major surprise for the WWE Universe.

Take a look at five things WWE got right at Elimination Chamber this year.

#5 WWE found a replacement for Keith Lee at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley had attacked Keith Lee and Riddle a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW after the two men competed in a number one contender’s match for Elimination Chamber. While Lee had won the contest, WWE decided to throw Riddle into the match for Elimination Chamber too.

Lee was injured during the beatdown by the United States Champion, and WWE decided to keep the match for Elimination Chamber a Triple Threat, rather than putting Riddle up against Lashley one-on-one.

John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Elias competed early during Elimination Chamber for a chance to bag the vacant spot in the United States Championship match. Ali and Ricochet came across as the favorites to win the contest.

All four men got a chance to shine, and Elias finally showed his skills during the match to come across as a potential threat. However, Morrison took advantage late in the match and rolled up Elias to pick up the victory.

This was a decent match considering the fact that it was randomly thrown together at the last minute. WWE seems to have waited on Lee before booking the match between the four men. WWE did the right thing by adding another Superstar to the United States Championship match rather than booking a match between Lashley and Riddle instead.