5 Things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell 2020

With only five matches announced for the night, fans were looking forward to the big title matches at WWE Hell in a Cell this year. However, the company added a 24/7 Championship match to the Kickoff show, while the United States Championship was defended later on in the event.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off the main show by competing inside Hell in a Cell for almost half an hour. Otis lost his Money in the Bank contract during the show, and Bayley and Sasha Banks put on an incredible match to light up the ThunderDome.

Elias defeated Jeff Hardy thanks to a disqualification, while Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre competed for over thirty minutes in the main event inside Hell in a Cell.

Most of the top matches delivered during the night, and we will look at the five things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell this year.

#5 United States Champion Bobby Lashley features on the WWE Hell in a Cell card

The leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali, decided to lay down a big challenge for MVP and The Hurt Business at WWE Hell in a Cell. Earlier in the show, he challenged any member of The Hurt Business to face anyone from RETRIBUTION.

While MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were all good choices to have on the Hell in a Cell card, WWE made the right choice by throwing in the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Lashley is one of the biggest and most lethal Superstars in WWE today, and it was surprising to watch The All Mighty not have a match for Hell in a Cell before the event.

The result of the match was pretty obvious as soon as Slapjack stepped up from RETRIBUTION, and it didn't take the former MMA fighter long to apply The Hurt Lock on Slapjack and make him tap out to the move.

After his victory, RETRIBUTION tried to attack him and take him down. However, Lashley fought back and the rest of The Hurt Business arrived to send RETRIBUTION packing.

Even though the match wasn't too great and it wasn't the best way to have the United States Champion feature on the Hell in a Cell card, it still was good to see Lashley get some screentime during the big event.