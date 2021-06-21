5 things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell 2021: Drew McIntyre out of championship picture; Alexa Bliss controls minds

WWE Hell in a Cell had some big matches scheduled for the show. However, the ending to many of the top matches made the event fall flat on its face.

WWE could have done so much with the card but failed to book convincing finishes. It looks like the creative team wanted reasons to continue most of the storylines following Hell in a Cell.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley by disqualification in one of the most bizarre endings to a championship match. The two women will likely continue their feud for the RAW Women’s Champion heading into SummerSlam.

Apart from the finishes, the superstars involved in the matches at Hell in a Cell did really well to keep the action ticking. There were many things that the wrestlers did right to carry the pay-per-view from start to end.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins had a good match, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn gave it their best once again. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley also delivered one of the better contests during the night.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell this year.

#5 Bianca Belair overcame Bayley after a good contest at WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair and Bayley competed in the first match of the WWE Hell in a Cell main card. Before the match, Natalya defeated Mandy Rose in a one-on-one match on the kickoff show.

Bayley started well and kept the pressure on the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the early part of the contest. She used her experience well to keep Belair grounded for some time and worked over her.

Belair fought back and tied her hair to Bayley’s wrist to restrict her movement. The two unloaded at each other and used a few weapons to make the action even more intense.

The Role Model brought in a ladder to the ring. Belair avoided it and took the fight to her challenger.

After a senton to the lower back of her opponent, she finished her off with the K.O.D. on the open ladder to pick up a definitive victory.

The previous match between these two SmackDown Superstars did not end well. However, WWE did well to give Belair a definitive victory at Hell in a Cell. The EST is one of the strongest women in WWE today, and the company needs to give her a good run with the title.

This was the type of victory she needed to make her reign a little more memorable.

