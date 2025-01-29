5 things WWE got right on NXT before Royal Rumble 2025

WWE NXT delivered a solid episode before Royal Rumble 2025. The show had several big segments that saw the presence of multiple main roster stars.

Bayley wasn’t the only one on the show who had a match. Bianca Belair, Naomi, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory all came out in different segments to elevate the WWE developmental show.

Oba Femi continued to show why he is the top champion of the brand. Ethan Page and Trick Williams also further built themselves with solid performances.

Check out the five things WWE got right on NXT before Royal Rumble 2025.

#5. Bayley helped Giulia stay on top

Bayley headed to NXT for her first match on the brand since 2020. She teamed up with Giulia to face Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

The high-profile match helped the three NXT women get a lot more attention, thanks to Bayley’s inclusion in the contest. In the end, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion pinned Jade for the win.

While WWE could have allowed Giulia to go for the pin, it looks like this was a potential setup to have Jade and Perez on the main roster soon. They could even show up in the women’s Royal Rumble Match and eliminate Bayley to exact some revenge.

Meanwhile, Giulia looked like an absolute star in the contest and The Role Model gave her the freedom to hit some top moves.

#4. Ethan Page continued to showcase his meaner side

Cedric Alexander finally got his hands on Ethan Page this week. Unfortunately for the babyface, he hasn’t won a match in what feels like a decade to come across as a believable threat.

Page punished his opponent and finally hit his finisher for the win. After the match, the heel continued to beat down his opponent and further injured his hand.

Je’Von Evans made the save and got some shots in to get their rivalry going. In the end, it was Ethan Page who got the point across with the segment.

WWE has done well in showing Page’s villainous side in recent weeks. This was another fine example of what the former AEW star can do with the right creative direction.

#3. Main roster stars on WWE NXT before Royal Rumble

With the WWE Royal Rumble just a few nights away, many fans are wondering whether NXT stars will be featured in the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. WWE tried to give a hint of what to look forward to by having some main roster stars appear on the brand this week.

Bianca Belair and Naomi also competed on the brand after Bayley. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson challenged them for the Women’s Tag Team Championship on Tuesday.

While Legend and Jackson lost the contest, they got the exposure they deserved as top names. It was great to see the premiere women’s tag team of the brand get a title match on their home brand. WWE should continue to have main roster stars appear on NXT more frequently.

#2. Trick Williams showed signs of a heel turn

Trick Williams was everything NXT wanted when he had the championship around his waist. Without the title, the superstar seems to be lost and angry.

The latest edition of the show saw him face Wes Lee in a singles match. Williams vented his frustration on the former NXT North American Champion after being powerbombed by Oba Femi.

The two men had a great contest that abruptly ended when Trick Williams did not listen to the referee’s calls to back down. In the end, the disqualification left much to be desired and opened the doors to a rematch at Vengeance Day.

The main story was Trick Williams’ intensity. His frustrations could push him to turn heel, especially if he doesn’t win back the title from Oba Femi.

#1. Oba Femi’s popularity continued to grow on the brand

Oba Femi looks like a future main roster main eventer. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory confirmed this when they hosted him on The Grayson Waller Effect on Tuesday.

However, the champion wasn’t too happy with what the heels had to say about him. Shawn Michaels used the heels effectively in a great segment during the night.

Femi wanted to face the two main roster WWE stars in a match at Vengeance Day, and he got what he wanted by approaching Ava. The star’s popularity continues to rise as he mingles with stars from the main roster. It will help him prove his dominance over the roster.

He could enter the 2025 Royal Rumble and eliminate Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, along with a few other big names, to continue his meteoric rise.

