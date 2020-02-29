5 things WWE got right on the SmackDown after Super ShowDown

SmackDown returned to build towards Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania this week

The Superstars of SmackDown were put to the test once again after a trip to Saudi Arabia. Several Superstars competed at the Super ShowDown event and were back in the ring the next day after a long flight.

Thankfully, NXT Superstars were not required to take control of the action this week as all the Superstars made it back to the States in time.

The new Universal Champion made an appearance at the show, while 16-time World Champion John Cena was also expected to make a big announcement.

The tag teams of the brand also got their big moments and matches on the show, while an Elimination Chamber match for the teams was announced during the event.

The women of SmackDown also got some quality time on this week’s show after a historical showing in Saudi Arabia just a night earlier.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5 Robert Roode’s heel work

The New Day lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Thursday against The Miz and John Morrison, but they were determined to show they weren’t out of the race yet.

New Day’s leader Kofi Kingston took on Robert Roode in a single’s match this week, as Big E and Dolph Ziggler watched on from ringside.

Roode took control of the match early, but Kofi knows his way well and fought out to deliver some offense of his own.

In the middle phase of the match, Roode tricked the referee into thinking that Big E pushed him into the steel steps, forcing the big man to be ejected from ringside. This reminded fans of the time Eddie Guerrero used to pull off such tactics.

When the former WWE Champion had the heel on the ropes, Ziggler helped his buddy pick up the victory. This was a good match that saw both veterans do extremely well against each other.

Roode is an outstanding performer who doesn’t get the respect he deserves, and he was given a chance to shine during this match after talking the pin in the multi-man tag team match last week.

We hope the company will focus more on Roode in this team and give him more time to shine, as that could allow him to get his big moment someday.

