5 Things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (April 13, 2020)

This week's RAW set up several interesting rivalries and challengers in time for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Will Seth Rollins pay for his attack on the WWE Champion and is Shayna Baszler the favorite for the women's MITB match?

This week's show had several interesting matches

This week’s RAW tried to build up a lot of stories and matches on the way to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Scheduled for May 10th, the brands have less than a month to ensure they get solid storylines for the big event and make the show exciting.

This week’s show saw the new WWE Champion take matters to the ring and take on another Champion on the brand who returned after a short time away due to injury.

Three spots for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match were up for grabs during the night, and three dominating women were able to snatch the opportunity from their competitors quite easily.

New challengers for the RAW Tag Team Championships also emerged during the night, while Bobby Lashley seems to be getting increasingly tired of his current situation.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s show.

#5 Aleister Black vs. Oney Lorcan

After his victory over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 followed by a win on RAW last week against Apollo Crews, Aleister Black made his way out for a fight against Oney Lorcan.

Just like Black, the NXT Superstar is famous for his strikes, but the two men surprisingly started slow with regular holds and reversals.

The pace soon picked up and they started to show their real colors. This got the match going. Lorcan picked up the advantage and managed to keep Black down for some time, which was something different to watch. At one point, Black’s desperation forced him to try a roll-up pin for the victory but he was unsuccessful.

The Dutch Destroyer finally got into his zone and set up Lorcan for his finisher. Black soon ended matters with a thunderous Black Mass. This set up a good, hard-fought victory for Black, which was enjoyable to watch - it was a refreshing departure from his regular squash matches.

Lorcan was a true star in this match and showed persistence while keeping the match interesting. He came across as a worthy competitor for the former NXT Champion.

Black should now be moving into the United States Championship picture rather than taking on any more mid-carders and enhancement talent.

