5 Things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (April 27, 2020)

A Claymore Kick to remember

We’re on the road to Money in the Bank, and this week’s RAW tried to cash in as much as it could with some interesting matches and segments to build up towards the grand event.

We already know who will challenge the WWE Champion for the title at the event, and this week’s show featured a contract signing between the two Superstars.

All six of RAW’s competitors for the MITB ladder matches were under the spotlight during the night. While the three women fought each other, the triumvirate of Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews took on Zelina Vega's associates.

However, a late injury took out one of the male Superstars for the pay-per-view and it will be interesting to see who replaces him at the event.

With a lot going on in the world of wrestling, several interesting things happened during the night. In this article, we will look at the 5 things that WWE got right on this week’s RAW.

#5 Jinder Mahal’s return

Jinder Mahal made a rather unceremonious return to the Red brand this week as he took on Akira Tozawa in a match. Tozawa has been making waves on NXT as part of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament and had a good match against Andrade last week even though he ended up on the losing end.

However, Mahal was much more dominant against Tozawa and showed signs of his former heel self in the clash. He took out the Japanese Superstar and never let him make a comeback in the match to keep the pressure on. Finally, Mahal delivered the Khallas for the victory.

While the match was nothing more than a glorified squash, it did enough to bring back the former WWE Champion to the Red brand with much aplomb. We have seen a slight shortage of Superstars on RAW, and the return of Mahal could help bolster the heel line-up of the brand.

What we hope is that Mahal’s current run is more like the time he became the WWE Champion, and less like the time he was involved in the 24/7 Championship madness.

As for Tozawa, you can’t help but feel sorry for the international star.