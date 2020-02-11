5 Things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (February 10, 2020)

The arrival of The Queen of Spades could shake up RAW to its core

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW opened up with the usual promo from Seth Rollins along with Murphy and the AOP which worked to set up a big eight-man tag team match for later in the night.

The night continued with several quick matches, which saw The Street Profits return to action to defeat Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss. Moss would then turn on Rawley and win the 24/7 Championship. Aleister Black picked up another squash victory over Akira Tozawa. Angel Garza too enjoyed a quick victory during the night as he continued to gain new fans on the Red brand.

The two Royal Rumble winners did not compete during the night but were involved in separate segments which continued to build the hype around them.

At the end of the night, the heels stood tall once again as The Monday Night Messiah ruled the main event.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things RAW got right on this week’s episode.

#5 McIntyre’s hype

Montel Vontavious Porter may have bid farewell to the battlefield, but he seems to be interested in continuing his recent partnership with WWE for some time.

The veteran was back on RAW this week with a segment of the VIP lounge where his host was none-other-than Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre continued to play a crowd favorite as the Royal Rumble winner made a few jokes to get the segment going. While he had the backing of the crowd, MVP pointed out that several people were not ready to see McIntyre as the WWE Champion just yet.

The heel offered McIntyre some help in order to change the perceptions of those people, but The Scottish Psychopath wasn’t too happy with his words. He laid him out with a Claymore Kick soon after, standing tall at the end of the interview to the delight of the WWE Universe.

We’ve watch RAW push McIntyre into some squash matches recently to continue his build without getting him into a new rivalry, and this was a good change as fans will get bored of the same pattern.

