5 Things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown (April 17, 2020)

Braun Strowman came face to face with his past while new SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned this week.

The hacker has vowed to reveal many more secrets regarding the SmackDown locker room in the coming weeks.

Ali Akber

​ This week's show started off strong and ended with a Big Ending

This week’s SmackDown continued the tradition and delivered quite a few matches just like RAW and NXT did earlier in the week. The action was red hot, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were on the line during the main event.

However, it was the announcement regarding the new rules of the Money in the Bank ladder match that was the biggest surprise, and we will now watch the Superstars who qualify for the match battle it out from the ground floor of the WWE Headquarters all the way to the roof to retrieve the briefcase.

Apart from that, Sasha Banks was set to take on Tamina after Bayley got her in a match with the Samoan, while Cesaro tried to bag a big opportunity by defeating Daniel Bryan.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Bayley’s next challenger

Bayley offered Tamina a chance to take her on for the SmackDown Women’s Championship only if she could defeat Sasha Banks. This week, the two women squared off inside the Blue squared circle for a match with a huge opportunity for Tamina on the line.

Tamina dominated early in the match and Banks failed to get much offense even when she had the chance. She was unable to get the bigger woman off her feet as Tamina seemed more confident than she usually is.

As the fight spilled over to the floor, The Boss took advantage and pushed Tamina into the steel steps. Bayley tried to help out by distracting the Samoan and trying to get a few unfair strikes but Lacey Evans appeared to wipe her out.

Back in the ring, Tamina was able to deliver a thunderous Superkick and pin Banks to pick up the victory. The Sassy Southern Belle entered the ring to raise the victor’s hand and possibly side with her.

This was a decent match that showed that Banks wasn’t up to the mark as she tried to defend her friend. Whether it was deliberate or not is yet to be seen, but the overall impact of the match will see cracks form between their friendship sooner than later.

