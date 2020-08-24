WWE SummerSlam was a rollercoaster ride as expected, and the ThunderDome made the entire experience even better. Fans tuned in to The Biggest Party of the Summer and watched Apollo Crews successfully defend his United States Championship against MVP early on.

The action only got better from there on, and The Street Profits once again put on a great performance in the ring against Andrade and Angel Garza to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Asuka competed in two top Championship matches during the night, while Randy Orton had his sights set on the WWE Championship held by Drew McIntyre.

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut against The Monday Night Messiah at SummerSlam, and Sonya Deville may have fought her final match in WWE on the same night.

Last, but not least, The Fiend challenged Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but no one was ready for the surprise that we were about to get at the end of the show.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right at SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Sonya Deville losing to Mandy Rose and leaving WWE following SummerSlam

Everyone wants to see a big rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks, but no one expected that the feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would turn out to be this good. The final chapter in the former best friends' rivalry was written at this year’s WWE SummerSlam, as the two women competed in a No Disqualification Match with the loser leaving WWE.

Rose was on the attack early and took the fight to the former MMA fighter. While Deville kept getting back in the match, Rose unleashed some new moves to make the contest more interesting and show the WWE Universe that she has improved in the ring.

The Golden Goddess delivered three running knees followed by a double underhook facebuster and ended proceedings with a fourth running knee to earn the victory.

Deville was devastated after the match and threw a tantrum at ringside. She slammed her head into the announce table multiple times as she’d have to leave WWE following her loss.

Mr. Money in the Bank Otis made an appearance at SummerSlam to celebrate with Rose to give fans a feel-good moment.

This was a great match between the two women who used the no-disqualification stipulation well. They gave it their all, and showed that the victory was very important to them, and the final result was what we expected.

Deville will likely take some time off following scary real-life incidents, and we will probably see her return with a new and refreshed character soon.