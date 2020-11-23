5 Things WWE got right at Survivor Series

The “Best of the Best” battled for brand supremacy this Sunday at Survivor Series as WWE looked to celebrate the man who debuted 30 years earlier. Survivor Series had some big matches announced for the night and many fans were looking forward to the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley faced Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and defeated him with ease. Lana managed to become the sole survivor for Team RAW as she helped her team win the traditional five-on-five elimination match.

That wasn’t all, as The Miz won a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Kickoff Show to remind the fans that he was ready with his Money in the Bank briefcase during the night.

It was a fun night filled with some top matches, and we will look at the five things WWE got right at this year’s Survivor Series.

#5 The men’s Team RAW clean sweep Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle, and Braun Strowman assembled for Team RAW to take on Team SmackDown’s Jey Uso, King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Otis in a traditional Survivor Series match.

Rollins demanded to be tagged in early in the match and then offered to sacrifice himself. He ate a Brogue Kick from Sheamus and became the first elimination of the night.

Fans got a fun encounter between Lee and Otis soon after and both men teased some incredible feats of strength. Both teams started to tag in fresh competitors to keep the action rolling until Styles caught KO with a Phenomenal Forearm to eliminate him.

Riddle pinned Corbin soon after to make it 3-0 for Team RAW as Otis and Uso were the final two members remaining for Team SmackDown. Survivor Series lit-up when Otis tried to take the fight to his competitors and tried to take out Strowman. However, interference from Riddle allowed The Monster Among Men to take him down with the Powerslam and eliminate him.

Finally, it was up to Jey Uso to score a couple of eliminations to help SmackDown out. He tried his best to take down the five men but did not stand a chance. A Spirit Bomb from The Limitless One ended his rally as Team RAW made a clean sweep.

While the way the match was won wasn’t too good for SmackDown, the result was pretty obvious after watching the way things had been going for Team RAW. It was good to watch Styles lead his team to victory, and it could lead to some interesting segments on RAW following Survivor Series.