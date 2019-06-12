5 things WWE got right this week (Jun 10-11)

Matthew Kappos FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.46K // 12 Jun 2019, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival

It's very easy to be negative about the WWE product and for good reason. Our favorite wrestlers are often either put in confusing or illogical storylines or subject to 50/50 booking until they no longer have any momentum.

However, WWE is a multi-billion dollar company almost entirely dedicated to putting on wrestling shows. They do have the capacity to get things right and often do. These good pieces of booking can often be lost in a wave of negativity.

In this article, I will look at some of the things WWE got right this week. Hopefully, I can bring a bit of positivity back to wrestling fandom and show that even when things seem bleak, there is always some good to be found.

Here are 5 things WWE got right this week (Jun 10th and 11th).

#1 Course Corrected Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan dominated the Lucha House Party

Lars Sullivan crushed the Lucha House Party on Raw, pinning all three members in short order as part of a 3-on-1 Handicap Elimination Match. Sullivan had a chance to showcase a variety of impressive moves, including a devastating slam on Kalisto onto the top of the ring steps.

Whether you're a fan of Lars or not it's hard to deny that this performance made him look every bit the "Freak" WWE claim he is.

It's hard to explain why this wasn't the match we saw at Super ShowDown on Friday. WWE somehow managed to overbook a squash match with the bout ending in a DQ victory for Sullivan.

Lars proceeded to beat up the luchadors on the ramp anyway to stand tall. This makes you wonder why he couldn't have just won the match in the first place if he was going to come out on top in the aftermath.

Advertisement

In any case, credit to WWE who quickly course corrected here and booked Lars in a dominant victory over his three opponents. It's now time to use this momentum to move Sullivan away from squashing the undercard and have him test himself against bigger name opponents.

Perhaps setting his sights on Finn Balor and the Intercontinental Championship could be an interesting next step. Working with a skilled wrestler like Balor in a traditional strength vs. speed match-up would give Sullivan a platform to prove he is deserving of this monster push.

1 / 5 NEXT