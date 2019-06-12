×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things WWE got right this week (Jun 10-11)

Matthew Kappos
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.46K   //    12 Jun 2019, 19:58 IST

The Revival
The Revival

It's very easy to be negative about the WWE product and for good reason. Our favorite wrestlers are often either put in confusing or illogical storylines or subject to 50/50 booking until they no longer have any momentum.

However, WWE is a multi-billion dollar company almost entirely dedicated to putting on wrestling shows. They do have the capacity to get things right and often do. These good pieces of booking can often be lost in a wave of negativity.

In this article, I will look at some of the things WWE got right this week. Hopefully, I can bring a bit of positivity back to wrestling fandom and show that even when things seem bleak, there is always some good to be found.

Here are 5 things WWE got right this week (Jun 10th and 11th).


#1 Course Corrected Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan dominated the Lucha House Party
Lars Sullivan dominated the Lucha House Party

Lars Sullivan crushed the Lucha House Party on Raw, pinning all three members in short order as part of a 3-on-1 Handicap Elimination Match. Sullivan had a chance to showcase a variety of impressive moves, including a devastating slam on Kalisto onto the top of the ring steps.

Whether you're a fan of Lars or not it's hard to deny that this performance made him look every bit the "Freak" WWE claim he is.

It's hard to explain why this wasn't the match we saw at Super ShowDown on Friday. WWE somehow managed to overbook a squash match with the bout ending in a DQ victory for Sullivan.

Lars proceeded to beat up the luchadors on the ramp anyway to stand tall. This makes you wonder why he couldn't have just won the match in the first place if he was going to come out on top in the aftermath.

Advertisement

In any case, credit to WWE who quickly course corrected here and booked Lars in a dominant victory over his three opponents. It's now time to use this momentum to move Sullivan away from squashing the undercard and have him test himself against bigger name opponents.

Perhaps setting his sights on Finn Balor and the Intercontinental Championship could be an interesting next step. Working with a skilled wrestler like Balor in a traditional strength vs. speed match-up would give Sullivan a platform to prove he is deserving of this monster push.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Heavy Machinery WWE Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship WWE United States Championship WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
WWE News: EC3 post cryptic message about WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got right on this week's Raw and 2 things they got wrong 
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (June 10th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live: Which was the better show this week? (22 and 23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week (10 June 2019) 
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (December 17, 2018) 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2019- Best pay-per-view of the year?
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (March 4)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (3rd June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises WWE could pull off on SmackDown Live this week (June 11, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us