5 things WWE got right this week (June 17-18)

The New Day pay their respects to EC3's career

It's very easy to criticise WWE and maybe for good reasons. Our favourite wrestlers are often either put in confusing or illogical storylines or subject to 50/50 booking until they no longer have any momentum.

However, WWE is a multi-billion dollar company almost entirely dedicated to putting on wrestling shows. They do have the capacity to get things right and often do. These good pieces of booking can often be lost in a wave of negativity.

In this article, I will look at some of the things WWE got right this week. Hopefully, I can bring a bit of positivity back to wrestling fandom and show that even when things seem bleak, there is always some good to be found.

Here are 5 things WWE got right this week (Jun 17th and 18th).

#1 Gave some underused wrestlers TV time

The Good Brothers returned to WWE TV this week

WWE have a lot of wrestlers under contract which means that many talented performers can often be lost in the shuffle. The introduction of the 24/7 championship has given some of the underused wrestlers a chance perform on TV, admittedly in a very minor, one-dimensional role.

However this week WWE went one step further in allowing lesser used wrestlers a chance to shine. The use of EC3, Eric Young, and others as a part of Baron Corbin's referee storyline gave some of these wrestlers a chance to showcase their talents.

This week also saw the return of three tag teams which were missing for a number of weeks. Both the Kabuki Warriors and the Viking Raiders hadn't been seen for over a month. This is even more strange when you consider both teams looked to be in line for a shot at their respective division's tag titles before their disappearance. It's good to see both teams back and hopefully they can regain the momentum they lost in their absence.

Even more welcome was the return of the Good Brothers to Monday Night Raw. Gallows and Anderson have only been featured on TV a handful of times in the past year, and haven't won a main roster match since May. This week they not only returned to TV but were put straight into a storyline with AJ Styles, possibly teasing a return of The Club.

It has been widely reported that The Good Brothers have refused to sign a new contract and will be departing the company in September. It is good to see that WWE might have plans to make use of them while they're still around.

