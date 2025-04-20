5 things WWE got right at WrestleMania 41: Night One

The first night of WrestleMania 41 is in the history books. With seven advertised matches and a fresh, star-studded line-up, it was a thoroughly enjoyable show that set the tone beautifully for Night Two tomorrow.

Ad

While there were a few hiccups, Triple H booked a solid show filled with the ideal mix of feel-good moments and heartbreak. Considering there was some criticism over the seemingly lackluster build for many of the matches, this was a tall task in front of a vocal wrestling crowd.

On that note, let's look at five things WWE got right at WrestleMania 41: Night One.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#5. Jey Uso vs. Gunther was brilliantly put together

Ad

Trending

The opening match of WrestleMania Saturday laid the groundwork for a wonderful show. Gunther vs. Jey Uso opened the show, and both men exceeded expectations with a well-structured World Heavyweight Title match fuelled by top-tier storytelling.

From top to bottom, the bout delivered. "Main Event" Jey Uso entered the ring looking like a marquee player. Allegiant Stadium was rocking with "Yeet" chants as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner made his way through the crowd in an epic, awe-inspiring entrance.

Ad

Defeating The Ring General at The Show of Shows was always going to be a Herculean task, but Jey Uso did the unthinkable when he made Gunther tap out to the latter's move, the Sleeper. Not only did Jey avenge his brother, who was bludgeoned by his opponent, but he scored a convincing win.

There was not a single dull moment in the match, and the energy was only accentuated by the Vegas crowd's vibrance. The story was brilliantly put together; Gunther chopped up and dominated the challenger, but Jey kept coming for more.

Ad

A desperate Gunther blasted Uso with the world title behind the referee's back. This should have been the end. The Ring General followed it up with a Splash and the Sleeper hold, but the challenger persevered.

Gunther grew increasingly frustrated, delivering a series of chest-crushing chops. A defiant Jey Uso laughed in his face, countered the Powerbomb into one of his own, and followed it up with three Uso Splashes before forcing The Ring General to submit for the win.

Ad

Jey Uso finally proved himself as a main-event caliber superstar, and the crowd joined in on the celebration. Jimmy also then came out and hugged his brother in one of the most emotional WrestleMania moments.

#4. Jacob Fatu dominated LA Knight to win the US Championship at WrestleMania

It hasn't been a full year since his debut, and Jacob Fatu is already the United States Champion. Fatu's meteoric rise continued as he dominated LA Knight in a clean match with no shenanigans to win the US Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

There is considerable interest in Fatu becoming a top star, and his championship win over Knight was a step in the right direction. The Samoan Werewolf looked like a genuine star at WrestleMania Saturday.

The Megastar brought the fight to Fatu, who put him down every single time. Knight's biggest moment came when he reversed a Moonsault into the BFT, but that wasn't enough to keep his opponent down for the three-count.

Ad

The climax saw The Samoan Werewolf deliver a pair of perfectly executed pop-up Moonsaults for the win. Fatu celebrated with Haku upon achieving the biggest singles win of his young WWE career.

There were no shenanigans as Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Braun Strowman were nowhere to be seen. This was the right decision as it allowed Fatu to show everyone his true capabilities.

#3. Chad Gable finally got his WrestleMania moment

There is no official confirmation about the identity of El Grande Americano, but many, including Michael Cole, are convinced that Chad Gable, hell-bent on humiliating WWE's luchadors, is behind the mask.

Ad

Nonetheless, El Grande Americano maneuvered his way into a WrestleMania showdown with Rey Mysterio. However, the Hall of Famer suffered an injury on SmackDown the night before 'Mania, and Rey Fenix stepped in as the makeshift replacement to battle Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for the match, it was pretty good, as expected. The steel plate underneath Americano's mask came into play as the Flying Headbutt put away Fenix for the three-count.

Ad

Despite the lack of build, due to Mysterio's ill-timed injury, it was still refreshing and heart-warming to see Gable get his 'Mania moment. It would be intriguing to see how this comedic gimmick plays out in the coming weeks.

#2. Tiffany Stratton prevented Charlotte Flair from winning her 15th world championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton had the most controversial and underwhelming builds heading into WrestleMania. WWE backed themselves into a corner by booking Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble as a babyface.

Ad

The fans rejected The Queen's babyface character, and Triple H had to pivot. The initial phase fell flat as Stratton looked incredibly weak. To add fuel to their feud, both women began taking personal shots that left a sour taste, going by the fan response.

Nonetheless, considering the talent and names involved, it was a marquee world championship match. In terms of the action, it was decent, but WWE saved the segment by booking the correct winner.

Ad

Given how weak she had looked during the build, fans were expecting Flair to put an end to "Tiffy time." However, a picture-perfect Moonsault by Tiffany Stratton prevented The Queen from winning her 15th women's world championship.

Stratton needed the win more as she is still relatively new to the main roster, and needs major wins to boost her resume. There could have been a severe backlash if Flair had won the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

#1. WrestleMania 41: Night One had the right main event

Ad

Heading into WrestleMania Saturday, there were many concerns regarding Triple H's decision to book Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. CM Punk as the headline act of the show. However, when the dust settled, few were left complaining as it was arguably the highlight of the evening.

The Triple Threat bout truly felt like a spectacle. Punk came out to a live performance of Living Color's Cult of Personality with his best friend, Paul Heyman, who had chosen The Straight-Edge Superstar over his Tribal Chief. Reigns walked alone down the ramp for the first time in years, but his aura was off the charts.

Ad

The dark horse of the match, Rollins had Allegiant Stadium serenading his hymn. The crowd was already pumped before the match began, but their excitement levels continued to spike as the three men told a brilliant story within the ropes.

From teasing Shield reunions to a plethora of near-falls to a melee of signature maneuvers, this match was filled with drama. However, the climax was the cinematic masterpiece that took the encounter to the next level.

Ad

Paul Heyman had been a non-factor thus far, but he slid a chair into the ring into Punk's hands. It appeared as if he had made his decision, but a low blow to The Straight-Edge Superstar quickly shifted his flexible loyalties to the OTC.

Unfortunately, this was again a ruse. As Reigns prepared to seek revenge on Rollins for breaking up The Shield, The Wiseman blasted his Tribal Chief with a low blow, to the shock of the entire WWE Universe.

Ad

Heyman had aligned with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, fulfilling the favor he owed to The Visionary. Several chapters were closed tonight as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion finally established himself as the mastermind and "Architect" of his generation.

Despite Rollins getting his revenge and Heyman making his decision, the ending of WrestleMania Saturday raised more questions, a testament to the wonderful story that had unfolded in Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shiraz Aslam Shiraz Aslam is an aspiring writer and future doctor based in Pakistan. Ever since he was four years old, he has been watching WWE, which has become an integral part of his life.



In June 2018, Aslam joined the Sportskeeda Family as a WWE feature writer. One of the youngest active writers on the platform, he is committed to providing his readers with high-quality content while taking his writing career a step forward. Over the years, the enthusiastic journalist has amassed millions of reads.



To keep up-to-date with his latest work, Follow him here and on Twitter. Know More