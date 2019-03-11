Fastlane 2019: 5 crazy things WWE hinted at during the PPV

Did the WWE Universe just witness the end of The Shield?

Fastlane - some might see it as the throwaway pay per view before WrestleMania 35, but it proved to be so much more than then this time around! Of course, a lot of that has to do with The last ride of The Shield, KofiMania running wild right now, and Becky Lynch versus Charlotte, but WWE also did a great job of making the undercard matter in the process.

Beyond that, WWE threw a lot of curve balls during Fastlane, which only made the events more interesting to watch as they unfolded. If nothing else, it was a night of chills and thrills, but it was also a night that set the stage perfectly for what is to come at WrestleMania 35.

With that being said and Fastlane finally in the books, here are five things the company hinted at during the high octane pay per view. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE was hinting at during the pay per view.

#5 The Shield reunion not being over

The Shield just can't be done yet!

The WWE can't end it like this, can they?

While Dean Ambrose leaving the WWE in the coming months is pretty much a given, especially with his lacklustre run with the company over the past year or so, what's to stop the company from milking this for all its worth? The fans certainly still seem into it, its a great stop gap until WrestleMania 35 comes around and it gives WWE a chance to finally pass the torch.

Think about it! Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley losing was not how things should have gone and the company will most likely correct it by giving the new duo a victory over The Shield. At least that way, someone can benefit from The Shield's final run with the company and it could be a big moment for the careers of McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin by defeating the best faction of the last decade.

