5 things WWE must accomplish at Extreme Rules

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.31K // 09 Jul 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks

This Sunday night, WWE will be presenting its annual Extreme Rules PPV, featuring a card filled with stipulation bouts such as a Last Man Standing Match, an Extreme Rules match and more.

The main event will feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teaming up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a historic WWE match, as the bout will be contested under extreme rules, and will be a winner take all match. This means the winning team leaves with both the WWE Universal Title and the Raw Women's Title. Furthermore, should Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin lose the match, they will also lose the right to challenge for the titles again.

The PPV will also see the surprising return of The Undertaker, as he will team up with his WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns to face the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

With the PPV only days away, let's take a look at 5 things WWE must accomplish when this year's event is in the books.

#5 WWE needs to get "Extreeeeeme"

Paul Heyman

It may or may not be a coincidence that WWE promoted the father of Extreme, Paul Heyman, to the role of Raw's Executive Director just weeks before the Extreme Rules PPV.

No one backstage in WWE understands Extreme better than Paul Heyman, and with the ECW mastermind now in charge of Raw, Heyman needs to make this year's Raw matches on the Extreme Rules PPV something the event has been criticized for in the past - not being, well, extreme enough.

While the WWE Extreme Rules PPV has definitely provided some very extreme moments in the past, Paul Heyman has the opportunity to infuse this year's PPV with some good old fashioned ECW style edge, and take his first PPV as Executive Director of Raw to the next level.

With Heyman in charge of a Last Man Standing match featuring Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, and an intergender Tag Team Winner Take All match, contested under extreme rules, here's to hoping Heyman can provide fans with a few classic "oh my god" moments.

1 / 5 NEXT