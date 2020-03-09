5 things WWE must do after The Elimination Chamber pay per view

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

How will WWE present AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker?

The Elimination Chamber PPV is now in books and while it wasn't the most star-studded event on record, it accomplished a lot for the company, as it really continued to pave a lot of roads to WrestleMania, and started some new roads that didn't exist before. Many Superstars were given a moment to shine.

Big names or not, the show put on some of the most entertaining content from WWE this year and really left the fans craving more. Now that shouldn't be much of a surprise given how great every portion of the company's product is, but they really went above and beyond on this one.

With that being said and the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view behind us, here are 5 things WWE must do after the event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do next on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

#5 Continue the Drew Gulak versus Daniel Bryan story

Drew Gulak versus Daniel Bryan is something that should happen again.

A match like the one we saw between Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan is different from the normal contest provided by WWE. It was a technical masterpiece and the company should really look into doing it again. Not only is that evident by how the two Superstars had fans breathless with countless false finishes , but also by just how close Gulak came to pulling off the upset.

With that being said, this matchup seems to have the same aura of excitement that Murphy versus Aleister Black did on RAW and would be a great way to help fill out the middle of the card on SmackDown. It would also offer the opportunity for Bryan somewhat pass the torch to Gulak, which he could use after falling out of the 205 Live spotlight he once held.

In the end, it's never going to make for a main event rivalry, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth watching. Furthermore, these two seem like the kind of Superstars that can't have a bad match against each other and that could really help them pop the ratings over on Friday Night SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT