5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right after TakeOver: WarGames: Johnny Gargano destroyed, Riddle appears

WWE NXT 2.0 returned for another episode on Tuesday night, just 48 hours after TakeOver: WarGames. Team 2.0 defeated Team Black & Gold at the main event, and the newcomers were ready to take some chances on Tuesday.

After pinning him on Sunday, Bron Breakker called out Tommaso Ciampa to demand another NXT Championship match. Carmelo Hayes competed in a match against Dexter Lumis.

Meanwhile, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Waller were ready to ignite some new rivalries on the show. Toxic Attraction also got back to their winning ways after TakeOver: WarGames as they defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

A top WWE Superstar was revealed to be The Shaman MSK was looking for. Xyon Quinn also finally got his hands on Santos Escobar after being bullied for weeks.

It was another great episode of NXT 2.0 that helped build several storylines. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. Von Wagner defeated Kyle O’Reilly inside a steel cage on WWE NXT 2.0

Von Wagner betrayed Kyle O’Reilly at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday. The former Undisputed ERA member was ready and took down Wagner to set up a rivalry.

On this week’s NXT, KOR and Wagner faced each other inside a steel cage. O’Reilly vented his frustration by attacking his opponent before the match could begin.

The tables turned once the match got underway as Wagner used his superior strength to keep KOR grounded. The latter unloaded with his entire arsenal of technical offenses, but his opponent kept shaking off the impact to get back at the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

KOR locked in a guillotine choke, but Wagner reversed it into a suplex. He then hit O’Reilly with a low blow and finished him off with a double underhook side slam for the win.

After the match, Wagner repeatedly slammed O’Reilly’s head with the cage door. It was a decent match that helped the big man get over. It’s surprising how he put on a mediocre performance at WarGames but was quite good on Tuesday’s NXT.

It’s unclear whether KOR will continue with NXT or leave the company soon. However, he’s given Wagner a good rub that can help him build his WWE career.

Edited by Angana Roy