5 things WWE NXT got right this week: AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller; Pete Dunne injured

WWE NXT fans waited for AJ Styles' arrival on the brand a night after he broke up with Omos. The WWE Universe wanted to see what Styles had in store for the revamped brand and he planned to switch brands and stay on for some time.

Pete Dunne was also ready to settle his matters with Tony D’Angelo in the ring. Fans were also waiting to see who would stand up to the NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose next.

A grudge match between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez was also scheduled for Tuesday night. The two women were ready to light NXT up with a Street Fight.

The Creed Brothers and The Grizzled Young Veterans competed in a good match before their match ended in a no-contest. Edris Enofe also stunned the NXT Universe as he picked up a big win over the uncharismatic Won Vagner.

Tuesday night’s show was pretty good and allowed WWE to build towards the upcoming special NXT New Year’s Evil episode. Check out the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker set their date for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Tommaso Ciampa kicked off WWE NXT on Tuesday night. The Blackheart called out Bron Breakker to the ring after the newcomer repeatedly asked for a rematch for the NXT Championship.

Breakker tried to grab a mic, but Ciampa stopped him. The NXT Champion said that fans already knew what he had to say. He accepted his challenge for the title at the upcoming New Year’s Evil show.

Ciampa mocked Breakker for trying to take the easy route to the top of the roster. He said other champions and legends before him had to work hard and prove themselves for decades before making it big.

Ciampa slapped Breakker, and the big man lifted him over his head to deliver his finisher. He stopped himself and put Ciampa down before telling him that he would prove himself at New Year’s Evil.

NXT has been putting in a lot of work in Bron Breakker. The superstar still has a few rough edges, but he is being fast-tracked to the top to ensure that NXT 2.0 has a new champion.

Breakker will likely win the title from The Blackheart at the show. It’s unfortunate that Ciampa hasn’t had any other rivalries for the title even though he’s held it for some time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith