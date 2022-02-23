5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Dolph Ziggler defeats veteran; Pete Dunne lays down a big challenge

Dolph Ziggler arrived for his match against Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT this week. Ciampa teamed up with Finn Balor to defeat Ziggler and Robert Roode on WWE RAW a night earlier.

Apart from that, several big matches and showdowns were booked for this week’s show. Imperium and Diamond Mine had a showdown that ended with Solo Sikoa showing up and leveling Gunther. The two men will have a solid match in the weeks to come.

After an extended rivalry, Duke Hudson and Dante Chen had their first match in the ring. Hudson rolled over Chen easily to pick up the win.

Pete Dunne challenged The A Champion to a match, while Cameron Grimes looked to continue his rivalry with the heel. Meanwhile, the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament also kicked off in time for the next TakeOver.

The show was filled with some good matches and surprises. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5. Dolph Ziggler sent a warning to Bron Breakker on WWE NXT

Bron Breakker kicked off the show after a successful title defense last week. The WWE NXT Champion talked about his win over Santos Escobar and looked content with the way he retained his title.

Breakker was also given the responsibility to announce NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend. The champion was soon interrupted by Dolph Ziggler.

The Show Off warned Breakker that he would dethrone him and win the title. He was confident that he would defeat Tommaso Ciampa later in the night and earn himself a title match.

Ziggler looked like a much bigger threat on the show than on RAW. He seemed more confident and delivered the right message to put the champion on the back foot.

Ziggler has competed against the biggest men in WWE over the years, and he can give Breakker the push he needs to become a major star. Meanwhile, Breakker has already proven his ability in his first title defense against Escobar.

WWE will likely not allow Ziggler to defeat its fastest rising star for the title. However, the two men will get to put on a good match against each other on a major show.

Edited by Debottam Saha