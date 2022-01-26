5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Tommaso Ciampa returns; Pete Dunne exacts revenge

Another loaded episode of WWE NXT kicked off on Tuesday night. The biggest match of the night was scheduled between Cameron Grimes and Tony D'Angelo. Both men were looking for a shot at Carmelo Hayes' NXT North American Championship.

Two matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament were also scheduled for the show. MSK took on Jacket Time while the Grizzled Young Veterans fought Chase U.

Solo Sikoa and Boa competed in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere Match on the show. Boa looked to unleash his newfound powers against Sikoa in the match.

Meanwhile, Cora Jade tried to team up with Raquel Gonzalez backstage. Her plan did not work out too well as Big Mami Coll wasn't interested in her offer.

Fans were also treated to a performance by OllieJayy on the show. She performed her single on the NXT 2.0 soundtrack "Make 'Em Fall" before the main event.

The build to TakeOver: Vengeance Day took off on Tuesday night.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans progressed in the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

MSK and Jacket Time competed in their first matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Both teams showcased their athleticism and looked poised to win.

Wes Lee and Nash Carter got some near-falls in the contest, but KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro continued to fight on. KUSHIDA caught Lee in the Hoverboard Lock but could not hold on for long. MSK ended the match with the Doomsday Device for the victory.

Later in the night, The Grizzled Young Veterans took on Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. Chase showed Bodhi some moves early, and the two men dominated James Drake for some time.

Zack Gibson got the tag, and he laid out the Chase U teacher to take control. Bodhi saved his teacher a few times, but the two heels could not gain much momentum.

GYV ended the match with their finisher to Bodhi for the win. Von Wagner attacked both members of Chase U after the match before Robert Stone announced the big man was under new management.

Both the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches were fast-paced and fun. Lee and Carter needed to win as they are the best tag team on the roster. Meanwhile, GYV needs to win something big to come across as a threat on the roster. It would be great to see them lift the trophy at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

It's also good to see Wagner with a new manager. The superstar was poor on the mic, and Stone could help get him over as a major star.

