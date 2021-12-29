5 things WWE NXT got right before New Year’s Evil: AJ Styles and Riddle lay down big challenges; Cora Jade shines again

The recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE affected several NXT Superstars too. The creative team had backup plans to take several rivalries ahead while building new ones.

MSK returned to NXT after meeting The Original Bro, Riddle. Meanwhile, a match between Toxic Attraction and the team of Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez was changed to something bigger.

During the show, Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong came out for their contract signing segment. Von Wagner picked up another victory on NXT, but he remained unimpressive during the bout.

Two RAW Superstars also appeared and challenged some top guys for NXT New Year's Evil. Overall, the company did a good job at building towards the upcoming show.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right before New Year's Evil.

#5. Grayson Waller took down Odyssey Jones on WWE NXT

Grayson Waller and Dexter Lumis were scheduled to compete on WWE NXT. Lumis was unavailable Tuesday night, so Waller decided to come out and address the WWE Universe instead.

He talked up his appearance on Monday Night RAW and claimed AJ Styles just wanted to benefit from his star power. Soon after, Odyssey Jones walked out to face him on NXT.

Jones showcased his strength and threw Waller around with ease. The loudmouth mounted a comeback and used his heelish tactics to stay in the game. He exposed the turnbuckle and sent Jones hard into it.

A rolling cutter followed, and Waller picked up an impressive victory over the big man. After the match was done, Styles made an appearance on the titantron.

The Phenomenal One challenged Waller to a match at New Year's Evil. It looks like Grayson Waller is heading to the top in WWE. His meeting with Styles could turn out to be a game-changer for his career.

A victory over Jones already shows that he is ready to take on all types of opponents. A match against Styles will put him on the map and catapult him to the top of NXT.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy