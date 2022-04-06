5 things WWE NXT got right after Stand & Deliver: Bron Breakker defeats Gunther; Hall of Famer held hostage

NXT Stand & Deliver hosted some top-quality matches for the WWE Universe. Bron Breakker won back his NXT Championship after defeating Dolph Ziggler a few nights later on Monday Night RAW.

The champion opened the show this week and was immediately confronted by his next challenger. The two superstars put on a great match in the main event of the show.

That’s not all, as Cameron Grimes also came out to celebrate his North American Championship win on Saturday night. The Technical Savage was also confronted by his next challenger on the show.

Toxic Attraction shockingly won back the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez. It made little sense as to why NXT allowed the two top superstars to win the title and lose it so soon.

Kai challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship later on in the night. WWE must ensure that The Captain of Team Kick wins the title at a major event before moving to the main roster.

AJ Galante arrived on the show to crown Tony D’Angelo the new Don of NXT. The show had many interesting matches and segments this week. Check out the five things WWE NXT got right after Stand & Deliver.

#5. The Creed Brothers picked up a win before getting attacked

Bron Breakker came out to talk about his journey to regaining the WWE NXT Championship. Gunther interrupted him and challenged him to a title match on the show.

The Creed Brothers arrived to attack Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, setting up a match between the two teams. Brutus Creed took a beating early on and was isolated by Imperium. He endured some punishment before tagging Julius into the match.

Julius exploded into the match and took Aichner and Barthel down with some good moves. He hit a Gut-Wrench Suplex to Barthel and nearly picked up the win. Aichner surprisingly walked out on his partner, letting him take care of the brothers in the ring. Barthel was left alone and took a torture rack slam and a low running clothesline to lose.

The Creed Brothers were attacked by two hooded men after the match. The attackers took off their masks and revealed themselves to be the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly.

The match was fast-paced and fun, and the right team won. Creed Brothers had all the momentum on Saturday too, and it was surprising that they didn’t win the tag team titles at Stand & Deliver.

It looks like Aichner has left Imperium and will pay for his mistake. Meanwhile, the Creed Brothers will likely get in contention for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships opposite Pretty Deadly.

#4. Solo Sikoa stepped up to the new North American Champion after NXT Stand & Deliver

Solo Sikoa wants a shot at Cameron Grimes' championship

Cameron Grimes came down to the WWE NXT ring after his monumental victory at Stand & Deliver. The Technical Savage seemed a little too happy after winning the North American Championship in a ladder match at the show.

He spoke about his win and said that his dad was proud of him. The babyface was ready to take the title to the moon before Solo Sikoa interrupted him.

Sikoa congratulated the champion and challenged him to a match for the title. He reminded Grimes that championship gold was part of his bloodline. Grimes accepted the challenge and the two men shook hands before staring each other down in the ring.

It was a simple segment that helped take Breakker to the top before bringing out his first challenger. The new champ felt right at home and he deserved to win the title on Saturday.

Sikoa has done well in NXT and he could give The Technical Savage a few good matches. It would also be the perfect time to turn Sikoa heel and have him go on a villainous run.

#3. Nikkita Lyons continued to impress in the ring on WWE NXT

Nikkita Lyons impressed once again

Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend competed in a match on this week’s WWE NXT. Legend landed a big boot early on before locking in a submission hold. Lyons fought back and used her superior strength to gain the advantage.

She hit Legend with a German Suplex, and the two traded some big moves. Both women kept trading the advantage before Lyons landed a big Spinning Heel Kick. She hit her finisher on Legend and pinned her in the center of the ring for the win.

The match wasn’t too great but it showed how much Lyons is improving in the ring. Meanwhile, Legend needs to work hard and improve her in-ring work.

Lyons has the potential to become a big star in the company. While she has proven herself in matches against other newcomers, her real test will come when she faces a top star in the ring.

#2. Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship against Gunther after Stand & Deliver

The WWE Universe got a TakeOver worthy matchup on this week’s episode on Tuesday night. Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Gunther in the main event of Tuesday night’s show.

Breakker took control of the match early and took Gunther down with ease. The Ring General answered with a big boot before taking a Spear from Breakker. He tried to hit his signature powerslam but failed to lift Gunther.

The champ damaged his shoulder but continued to march on. Gunther sent him into the ring steps and delivered a German Suplex followed by some big chops. Breakker answered with a suplex of his own before Gunther locked in a submission hold.

The two men exchanged some incredible moves to keep the action ticking. In the end, Bron Breakker lifted Gunther and hit his signature Gorilla Press Powerslam for the win. It was an incredible spot that cemented him as the top superstar of the brand.

#1. Rick Steiner was held hostage as Bron Breakker celebrated his win

Joe Gacy sent a chilling warning to the top champion of the brand

After Bron Breakker defeated Gunther, his dad Rick Steiner appeared on the Titantron to congratulate him. The camera zoomed out to reveal that Steiner was being held hostage by Joe Gacy and Harland.

The episode ended with a major cliffhanger that will determine the next rivalry for Breakker. It was a good way to set up the NXT Champion’s next assignment. However, Gacy is not yet ready to compete against a top star like Breakker.

WWE could have used a similar angle to set up the match between Gunther and Breakker. Imperium holding Steiner hostage would have made much more sense.

In any case, the writers did well to set up the champ’s next rivalry. Gacy should only be a transitional challenger for Breakker and he must not defeat the big man to win the title.

