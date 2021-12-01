5 things WWE NXT got right before TakeOver WarGames: Bron Breakker wins big; Kay Lee Ray scores the advantage

The go-home episode of WWE NXT before TakeOver: WarGames had two big ladder matches. Participants in both WarGames matches would collide to see who’d get the advantage.

Kay Lee Ray represented Team Raquel in the match while Dakota Kai represented Team Kai during the show.

Meanwhile, the number one contender’s match was between Legado del Fantasma and the team of Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner to determine the next NXT Tag Team Championship challengers.

In other news, Indi Hartwell got to know that Dexter Lumis had checked himself out of the hospital without notice. Yet, she teamed up with Persia Pirotta to defeat Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz.

Here are five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai put on a stunning ladder match on WWE NXT

The night kicked off with the two teams for the women’s WarGames match meeting on the stage with and women getting in a brawl. Finally, Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai were ready to battle in the ladder match.

Kai and KLR got going right away. Lee Ray hit Kai with a Superkick and took control of the contest early.

The fight spilled over to the floor where Kai hit KLR with a DDT on the steel steps. Both women used the ladder as a weapon against each other.

The Captain of Team Kick trapped KLR in a turnbuckle and nearly knocked her out with a double foot stomp. She targeted Lee Ray’s knee in hopes of keeping her off the ladder.

Lee Ray hit a KLR bomb on the announcers table and tried to get to the top. Her injury gave Kai enough time to catch up, hit a Coup de Grace off the ladder, and nearly pick up the win.

However, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion regained enough strength to knock out Kai with a superkick and climb the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. The match was fantastic and gave NXT a good start this week.

Kai and KLR were phenomenal and they gave it their all. Fans will hope to see them perform at this level once again at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

