5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (Dec 9, 2020)

After a great NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, the Superstars of the black-and-gold brand moved in new directions on WWE NXT. Finn Balor had announced that all eyes would be back on him following WarGames. On Wednesday, he opened up some opportunities for the entire NXT roster.

The winners of WarGames celebrated throughout the show, while Pete Dunne managed to get himself into a match with Killian Dain. Toni Storm and Io Shirai had a face-off, and Ember Moon and Raquel González competed in the main event.

Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa looked to prove his worth in NXT once again. Plus, Jake Atlas managed to pick up another victory this week.

That wasn’t all, as the tag teams of NXT also impressed in a big Triple Threat match. Of course, most fans are buzzing about the return of a former NXT Champion.

NXT offered a show that was packed with exciting developments this week. Let's take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on Wednesday night.

#5 "The Prince" returned to WWE NXT

Balor had an incredible match against Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver 31. But a jaw injury during the match kept him out of action for several weeks. He finally returned to give an open challenge this week.

Balor arrived to address the NXT Universe, but he was immediately interrupted by Dunne. "The Bruiserweight" claimed that he was glad to be in the same place to challenge "The Prince." Then, O’Reilly entered the fray.

Advertisement

He wasn’t ready to give Dunne an easy chance after the Undisputed ERA won their match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Instead, he wanted to get another shot at the title himself. Damian Priest was the next man out to make his case for a title shot.

"The Prince of NXT" said that he was ready to defend his title at NXT New Year's Evil, but he’d leave it up to general manager William Regal to pick his opponent.

That stance prompted the arrival of Scarlett. She reminded Balor that Karrion Kross was ready to take back the title he never lost. Balor responded by saying that he's ready for the challenge.

Later in the night, Kross returned to attack Priest, sending a bold message to the rest of the roster.

This opener was a solid segment that teased several feuds for Balor. With so many top contenders waiting for a title shot, he could have a tough time holding onto the title.

Fans could see Regal set up a Fatal 4-Way match between Priest, Dunne, O’Reilly, and Kross to determine the new challenger for Balor’s title. It'll be interesting to see how the general manager picks Balor's opponent for next month's show.