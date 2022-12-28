WWE NXT kicked off with a big match between JD McDonagh and Julius Creed. The latter was looking to make an example out of McDonagh and push ahead as a top performer on the brand.

Scrypts took on Ikemen Jiro and scored a win to prove that he has improved as an in-ring performer. Meanwhile, Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. Henley is also improving as an in-ring performer and could become one of the top stars on the women’s roster.

The Schism took on Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones in an explosive six-man tag team match. Drew Gulak found himself a challenger to compete in a match on NXT.

The biggest contest of the night saw Wes Lee defend his North American Championship against Tony D’Angelo. The match had an unexpected ending.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5. Julius Creed leveled JD McDonagh to kick off the show

JD McDonagh and Julius Creed kicked off WWE NXT in a singles match this week. McDonagh looked to take control of the contest early on and looked to injure Julius’ shoulder.

Julius tried to break free several times, but The Irish Ace kept getting the better of him with some good moves. He hit a Spanish Fly before Julius hit back with a German Suplex.

JD hit a brainbuster but failed to connect with the moonsault off the top rope. Julius took advantage and hit a big slam before hitting a sliding elbow to end McDonagh’s rally on the show.

It was an excellent start to the show that saw Julius put on a solid performance. The Creed Brothers have been doing well as singles stars. It will be interesting to see if the company breaks them up after their rivalry against Indus Sher.

After the contest, Sanga and Veer Mahan asked The Creed Brothers if they were ready for their match at New Year’s Evil.

#4. Wendy Choo scored a big win over Cora Jade

Cora Jade failed to defeat Wendy Choo.

Wendy Choo and Cora Jade competed in a grudge match on WWE NXT. Choo ran out and attacked her opponent before the opening bell to gain an unfair advantage. Jade tried to use a kendo stick to her advantage but failed to strike her opponent.

The match kicked off, with Jade taking control early on. She got a near fall off a double stomp before Choo knocked the wind out of her with a powerbomb.

A belly-to-belly suplex followed by a handstand elbow in the corner nearly earned Choo the win over Jade. The two continued to punish each other with some painful moves as the match ticked on.

Wendy Choo nearly rolled Jade up for the win and did not lose focus. She finished her opponent with a slam and a reverse Vader Bomb for the win.

It was a surprise result for many, as Jade once looked like the frontrunner to win the NXT Women’s Championship. The win will give Choo a boost on the brand and help the creative team strengthen the women’s roster.

#3. The Schism moved ahead by defeating Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade teamed up with Odyssey Jones to take on The Schism on this week’s WWE NXT. Joe Gacy took the fight to Blade early before being isolated in the corner by the babyface.

Rip Fowler tagged in and hit a big suplex on Enofe before the latter hit back with a dropkick. Odyssey Jones got the tag and cleared the ring with some big moves. The big man showcased his strength and kept the pressure on The Schism.

He hit a double sidewalk slam before Enofe came in with a dive that nearly earned his team the win. The Schism worked together to neutralize Jones and Gacy snuck a tag before the heels took out Blade and Enofe with a double doomsday for the win.

The match was entertaining and earned The Schism a much-needed win. It was good to see NXT protect Jones and keep him on top for most of the time he was in the ring. The result will help Joe Gacy’s team advance and get in line for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#2. Charlie Dempsey challenges Drew Gulak during his invitational on WWE NXT

Drew Gulak could help many stars get a push.

The Drew Gulak Invitational was up next, and Hank Walker joined the WWE Superstar to observe. Gulak had three rookies out in the NXT ring as he looked to demonstrate some painful holds and grapples on them.

Gulak reminded everyone that the holds must be broken as soon as the opponent taps. However, for the last demonstration, he refused to break the hold, and Walker interfered to save the rookie from an injury.

Charlie Dempsey came out to get in Gulak’s face and told him to take on a real wrestler if he wanted to showcase his skills. Gulak told Dempsey he wasn’t invited, but the babyface challenged him to a match next week before walking off.

Gulak is excellent in the ring and comes across as a natural heel. WWE has pulled the plug on him several times. Hopefully, Shawn Michaels will have a better plan for him in NXT.

Dempsey is great in the ring and could put on some stellar matches against a veteran like Gulak. The two men should get some time in the ring whenever they perform against each other.

#1. Dijak’s distraction helped Wes Lee retain his WWE NXT North American Championship

Tony D’Angelo challenged Wes Lee for the WWE NXT North American Championship in the night's final match. The Don hit a suplex early on and tried to stomp down the champion.

Lee fired back with an uppercut and sent his opponent outside the ring. He connected with a standing Shooting Star Press back in the ring but could not put his opponent away.

The match went outside the ring again, where Lee seemingly hurt his knee but continued to fight on. He countered with a move to hit a DDT and got a near fall off a powerbomb.

Dijak came out to attack Stacks at ringside, distracting The Don of NXT. Lee took advantage and hit a running kick, earning him the win to retain his title.

The match was fast-paced and fun. It allowed Lee to extend his reign as the champion. Meanwhile, Dijak will return to the ring for some big matches soon. NXT will benefit from putting the North American Championship on Dijak sooner rather than later.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes