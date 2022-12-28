[VIDEO] Recently returned WWE Superstar inadvertently hands Wes Lee successful North American Title defense

Wes Lee successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo thanks to inadvertent help from Dijak.

For weeks, Tony D'Angelo has been saying he has a score to settle with Wes Les after the latter injured him during a match. After teasing a match for weeks, The Don got a match scheduled for this week's episode of NXT.

With Dijak looming in the background, Stacks Lorenzo warned him against interfering in the match last week.

The match between the two men was a fast-paced affair. Throughout the bout, both men went after each other's legs. Wes Lee showed his resilience as a champion, as he withstood a great deal of punishment from D'Angelo.

Just as it looked like The Don could finally put Lee away, Dijak appeared from behind and kidnapped Stacks Lorenzo.

This distraction allowed Wes Lee to capitalize with a running kick and pick up the win over D'Angelo.

Given that Dijak has been feuding with Lee, it's surprising that he attacked Stacks and cost Tony D'Angelo the match. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a feud between him and D'Angelo in the near future.

