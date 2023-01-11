5 things WWE NXT New Year’s Evil got right: Unexpected end to championship match; controversial finish in Battle Royal

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil had a few big matches scheduled for its second show of the year. Bron Breakker was set to defend his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in one of the biggest matches on the show.

A few more challengers for the top titles of the brand were crowned throughout the night. Wes Lee found his next opponent for the NXT North American Championship, while a returning team became the next challenger for the New Day's titles.

A Battle Royal was also set to determine Roxanne Perez’s opponent for Vengeance Day. Overall, it turned out to be a productive night for the brand.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT New Year’s Evil got right this year.

#5. Dijak became Wes Lee’s next challenger for the NXT North American Championship

Dijak became the next challenger for the NXT North American Championship.

Dijak and Tony D’Angelo competed in a #1 contender’s match for the WWE NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee joined the commentary team as the two big men took to the ring.

Dijak took control early and also dished out some punishment to Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The latter tried to protect D’Angelo throughout the match, and the focus turned from the match to their relationship as a family.

Tony hit a spinebuster for a near fall before Dijak exploded with a Superkick and a Chokeslam. Stacks tried to help D’Angelo, but The Don told him to get out of the way and take care of his business.

The distraction allowed Dijak to hit Cyclone Kill and pick up the win to become Lee’s next challenger. The match was decent, and Dijak got the spotlight he needed. It’s time that WWE gives him the recognition he deserves and puts the North American Championship on him.

#4. Jinder Mahal joined Indus Sher to surprise The Creed Brothers

Jinder Mahal could become a top star in WWE NXT.

The Creed Brothers came out for their match against Indus Sher, but Sanga was out without Veer. It looked like fans would get a handicap match between the two sides at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil before a main roster superstar made a surprise appearance.

Jinder Mahal came out to attack the Creeds and sent Julius into the ring post before laying him out with the Khallas. Meanwhile, Sanga took Brutus out and sent him into the steel steps.

Later in the night, Mahal got a singles match against Julius Creed. The babyface took control early on before Jinder hit him with a Spinebuster. Julius did not stay down for long and got a couple of near falls.

Sanga distracted Julius, allowing Jinder to avoid a dive off the top rope. The distraction helped Mahal hit a big kick, followed by Khallas for the win.

The former WWE Champion has been working aimlessly on the main roster for years now. Moving to the NXT roster could be a good move for Jinder, especially if Veer is out of action for some time. He works flawlessly as a heel.

#3. Gallus returned to lay out Pretty Deadly on WWE NXT

Pretty Deadly looked to earn a shot at New Day’s WWE NXT Tag Team Championship this week. They competed in a gauntlet match against three teams this week.

The first team turned out to be a few enhancement talents who couldn’t do much against the former champions. After a couple of double-team moves, Pretty Deadly picked up the win with Spilt Milk.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade came out as the second team to face Pretty Deadly. The two men fought against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson and nearly picked up the win with a Spinebuster.

Blade hit a Frog Splash for another near fall before a brawl broke out between the two sides. Prince rolled up his opponent and picked up the win off an inside cradle.

Gallus made its return to WWE NXT and surprised the heel team. Mark Coffey went hard at Pretty Deadly before Wolfgang tagged in to take control. The two men toyed around with Wilson and Prince before hitting their finisher to pick up a dominant win.

Gallus’ return will bolster the NXT tag team division. The faction is among the best tag teams in the company. New Day will probably have a tough time retaining their titles against Coffey and his men at Vengeance Day.

#2. Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker couldn’t bring their match to a decisive end

The NXT Championship match had a botched ending.

Grasyon Waller challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship. The heel tried to run away from the match early, but he was met with a big slam and a standing moonsault when he returned.

The Australian Superstar mounted a comeback and hit a suplex, but Bron was too powerful for him. The two superstars exchanged moves before the champion was sent into the turnbuckles. One of the buckles snapped, and officials had to fix it.

Waller stayed on the attack once the action picked up again and dodged a Spear before hitting a big knee strike. He went for a move off the ropes, but the turnbuckles snapped again, throwing Waller to the outside.

The challenger was counted out as he couldn’t make it back to the ring, and Breakker retained his title. Later in the night, Shawn Michaels announced that the two superstars would meet again for the title at Vengeance Day, this time inside a Steel Cage.

The match itself was good, and WWE found a different way to end it while protecting both superstars. It will keep Breakker busy for some time as he has run through many challengers over the past four months.

#1. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne became the challengers for Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship

The entire women’s roster had its eyes on the NXT Women’s Championship as the 20-woman Battle Royal took off in the main event. Cora Jade went out of the ring before Tatum Paxley was eliminated.

The ring quickly emptied as Lash Legend eliminated Amari Miller. Sol Ruca saved herself from elimination and headed back into the ring by walking on her hands.

Jade returned to the ring before being sent out almost immediately. Fans were surprised when Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark were also eliminated from the contest.

Alba Fyre, Lyra Valkyria, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin were the final four in the ring. Valkyria eliminated Fyre before Cora Jade came back to eliminate her.

Jayne and Dolin were the final two in the ring and went at each other to determine who would face Perez. They fought outside on the apron and fell at the same time, confusing the referees. In the end, they were both announced as the winners of the match.

The match was good as it had some interesting spots. It also led to the ignition of some new rivalries. However, the finish could have been much better as both women could have jumped out of the ring simultaneously to show that it was all a part of their plan.

The match between Perez and Toxic Attraction will be good as the champion will have to face two heels who have worked together for several months. A win would help Perez get a massive boost.

