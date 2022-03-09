5 things WWE NXT Roadblock got right: RAW Superstar wins championship; Top tag team attacked

An action-packed episode of WWE NXT Roadblock aired on Tuesday night. RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler was prepared to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship along with Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match.

WWE also booked the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Imperium and The Creed Brothers for this week’s show. The semi-finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic took place on the episode.

That wasn’t all, as Nikkita Lyons got some screen time as she joined Lash Legend on Lashing Out. Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton in a singles match after Sarray attacked the latter.

The episode had some great moments and surprising results. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT Roadblock got right this week.

#5. Toxic Attraction wiped out Raquel Gonzalez on WWE NXT Roadblock

An attack from Toxic Attraction took out Raquel Gonzalez.

Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo took on Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade on WWE NXT Roadblock. Both teams looked to make it to the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals.

Kai and Choo did well to isolate Jade in the corner and keep her away from Gonzalez. Jade took a lot of hits before delivering some moves of her own.

Toxic Attraction arrived and attacked Big Mami Cool behind the referee’s back. The latter remained distracted for a surprisingly long time as the group bashed Raquel's left knee into the steel post.

Jade continued to battle off Kai and Choo before Gonzalez finally got into the match. She fought off her opponents but found it challenging to deliver some moves. Her failure to land a Chingona Bomb allowed Kai to get back in the game.

She hit a Kaio Kick before she and Choo combined for a splash and double stomp off the top rope to keep Gonzalez down for the pinfall. The result was surprising, keeping in mind how well the creative built Jade and Gonzalez’s team.

It was also interesting to see how Jade wasn’t the one who was pinned in the contest. She had a lot of in-ring time with Choo, which was good. Big Mami Cool will likely get back at Toxic Attraction and possibly become Mandy Rose’s next challenger.

#4. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray progressed in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai progressed in the tournament.

The veteran WWE NXT tag team of Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter competed against Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai in the second semi-final of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

Catanzaro and Carter used their speed and athleticism to stay on top of the match for some time. Shirai took control of the match with some top moves to stun her opponents.

She hit a 619 followed by a dive for a near-fall. Catanzaro hit a Tower of Doom Posionrana for a near-fall that Shirai broke up. She sent Carter into the steel steps outside the ring, and Ray hit the KLR bomb on Catanzaro for the win.

KLR and Shirai have proven to be a good team in the tournament. They are now the favorites to win it and challenge Toxic Attraction for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Catanzaro and Carter are another good team that deserves a lot more. The company should look to put the tag titles on the two at some point.

#3. Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight in a Last Man Standing Match

Grayson Waller and LA Knight were scheduled for a Last Man Standing Match at WWE NXT Roadblock. The Million Dollar Superstar attacked Waller while he was making his entrance.

The two men battered each other outside before heading inside the ring. Waller dropped Knight on the turnbuckles and took control of the contest. He took a superplex before hitting Knight with a trashcan.

Sanga got involved in the contest and kept coming to The Arrogant Aussie’s aid. Knight threatened Sanga with a steel chair but took a chokeslam on the apron in return. The two heels tried to handcuff him, but the veteran handcuffed Sanga to the ring post.

He unloaded with a steel chair and put a trashcan on Waller's head before smacking it and taking out Sanga. The Million Dollar Superstar cleared the announcement desk before Waller put him through it with an elbow drop. The heel beat the ten count to pick up the win.

The match was as explosive as expected. Both men delivered their best moves and made the action very entertaining. Waller has a bright future ahead of him, and WWE did well to award him the victory at NXT Roadblock.

#2. The NXT Tag Team Championship scene got more interesting

The tag team championship match ended in chaos.

The WWE NXT parking lot proved to be the most dangerous place in sports entertainment once again. The Creed Brothers were attacked before their scheduled tag team championship match against Imperium on Roadblock.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner refused to admit to attacking Brutus and Julius Creed. Instead, they put their titles on the line against MSK.

Wes Lee and Nash Carter suffered at the hands of the heels early on. MSK hit some top high-flying moves to down the champions and gain control of the contest.

The two tag teams kept the action ticking before Julius and Brutus arrived. They attacked both teams and left them in a heap to end the segment.

The creative team elevated the entire tag team division with just two segments. It looks like fans will get a triple threat match between Imperium, MSK, and The Creed Brothers at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#1. Robert Roode helped Dolph Ziggler become the new WWE NXT Champion on Roadblock

Bron Breakker defended his title against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of WWE NXT Roadblock. All three men cut passionate promos before the big match.

Ciampa started strong before Breakker leveled him with a couple of clotheslines. He took both men out with a double suplex. Ziggler worked smart and let his two bigger opponents tire out before hitting a ZigZag on Ciampa.

After a few near falls, The Blackheart hit a Fairy Tale Ending on Ziggler to nearly win. Breakker hit The Showoff with a military press power slam, but Robert Roode saved his partner.

His interference helped Ziggler hit Ciampa with a superkick and pinned him to win. Breakker was shocked at the result as Ziggler celebrated his win.

Ciampa was put into the contest to take the pin. It was the right call to have Roode interfere and protect Breakker from taking the fall on NXT Roadblock. It looks like Breakker will be fast-tracked to the main roster soon.

