5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Massive return; Hall of Famer gets in on the action

WWE RAW hosted some big matches and segments this week. The night kicked off with a massive brawl between Seth Rollins and Riddle. The two men looked to tear each other apart before their scheduled match at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley returned to the ring and took on Aliyah in The Role Model's first match on live programming in over a year. She picked up a win by defeating the 27-year-old. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai also progressed to the finals in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles teamed up for a match against The Miz and Ciampa on RAW. Miz was dragged out of the arena by Dexter Lumis before Lashley and Styles ended Ciampa with their respective finishers.

A massive return also helped RAW bolster its roster. It will be interesting to see where the returning superstar is positioned on the card. Overall, Triple H and his team delivered another solid episode of the show.

Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week's show.

#5. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky pulled off a big win on WWE RAW

Fans got a short exchange between Iyo Sky and Asuka on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus came out on WWE RAW and was soon interrupted by Bayley and her group. They exchanged some harsh words before Bianca Belair came out to defend the legend. Soon after, Asuka and Alexa Bliss entered the arena for their match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Asuka started on the right foot and beat down Kai before she escaped the ring. Bliss hit a dive on Sky and Kai to keep control of the contest. Dakota Kai made a comeback for her team and worked over Bliss for some time.

Asuka faced off against Sky for a short while before nearly pinning her with a German suplex. A distraction from her tag team partner allowed Sky to get back at The Empress and take her down with double knees.

The babyfaces had the upper hand when Sky made a blind tag to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She hit Asuka with a bulldog to pick up the win on RAW.

It was great to see the new pairing of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai pick up a massive win over the two former women's champions. The match was fast-paced and fun. These two seem to be the favorites to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The creative team also did well to ensure they did not book too many spots between Asuka and Sky. Fans have been waiting to see the two women face off in the ring at some point, and it would be great to see them in a singles match on a big stage.

#4. Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler with Rhea Ripley's help

Judgment Day needed the boost on WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler was being interviewed backstage on WWE RAW when Finn Balor interrupted him. The latter threatened him and got laid out with a right hand by Ziggler. The segment led to a match between the two veterans.

Balor started hot and pushed Ziggler around with ease. He threw his opponent into the turnbuckles and kept control for some time. Ziggler came back with a takedown and slammed The Prince for a near fall.

The Showoff rocked him with a dropkick and The Zig Zag before getting another nearfall. Balor bounced back but fell for another Zig Zag. However, he continued to fight on in the match.

Rhea Ripley struck Ziggler with a cheap shot behind the referee's back. Balor used the distraction to hit the 1916 DDT and followed it up with the Coup de Grace for the win.

Triple H will hopefully push Balor up the roster in the months to come. The match helped him pick up a much-needed win over another veteran. Ripley's involvement helped protect The Showoff from a clean loss.

#3. Kevin Owens powerbombed his way to a win over Chad Gable

Alpha Academy came out on WWE RAW looking for new students. An open challenge by the two men was answered by Kevin Owens.

Owens took on Chad Gable and smacked him in the face right away. He threw around the former Olympian but missed a cannonball attempt to give the latter an opening.

Gable hit a suplex outside the ring and tried another one on the apron, but Owens fought out. He still hit a German suplex on the apron as the match continued.

The former Olympian continued to hit KO with suplexes whenever he got a chance. However, he missed a splash on The Prizefighter and paid dearly for it. The two men fought on the ropes, where Owens hit a neck breaker from the top.

He finished off Gable with his signature powerbomb for the win. After the match, Otis tried to attack KO but was taken down with the Stunner. Owens then powerbombed Gable onto Otis before heading out of the arena.

The match between the two superstars was great once again. Gable and Owens have great chemistry in the ring that always works out. It was good to see KO end the match with his signature finisher rather than the Stunner. It looks like he's getting more vicious under Triple H's direction.

#2. Johnny Gargano returned to join WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano surprised WWE RAW fans by making an unannounced return to the company on Monday night. He came out and took the mic to address the WWE Universe.

Gargano looked as excited as many of his fans were as he spoke about his dreams of winning the company's top titles. He looked ready to conquer the main roster after an illustrious run on NXT.

Mr. Money in the Bank Theory interrupted the returning superstar and said that he helped him when he was a newcomer in NXT. However, he said that he was now a veteran on RAW, and Johnny Wrestling was a rookie.

The Rebel Heart had a fitting response to his former teammate as he rocked him with a Superkick to end the segment. It was great to have Johnny Wrestling back in the company. Triple H's influence will hopefully help bring back several familiar faces in the coming months.

Gargano can now have his dream matches against several superstars. It would arguably be great to see him team up with Ciampa again and aim for the tag team titles.

#1. Beth Phoenix saved Edge from a beatdown after his win

Edge was victorious on WWE RAW in his hometown

Edge and Damian Priest came out for the main event in Toronto. Beth Phoenix was in the front row to watch her husband take on The Judgment Day member on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest took control of the contest early and punished Edge. The Hall of Famer sent Priest into the corner, but he bounced back with a cheap shot. The Rated R Superstar hit Priest with a clothesline outside the ring before getting a powerbomb on the barricades.

The Archer of Infamy fired back with The Razor's Edge through the announcers' table before hitting The Reckoning in the ring. Edge countered another move from Priest and hit him with the Spear, but the referee was also knocked out in the process.

The Archer of Infamy hit his finisher, but the referee wasn't there to count the pin. He got some chairs in the ring, and Edge dodged the Con-Chair-To before dropping him on the chairs.

The Ultimate Opportunist tried to use a piece of the chair, but Priest smacked him in the face with it. Edge finished off The Archer with the Canadian Destroyer and a Spear for the win.

After the match, Edge tried to hit Priest with a Con-Chair-To. Rhea Ripley came from behind and hit him with a low blow before Finn Balor hit the Coup de Grace.

The Judgment Day prepared to take Edge out for good before Beth Phoenix rescued him with a chair of her own. The heels retreated as the show came to a close.

Edge needed the win to continue his rivalry with the heelish faction. Surprisingly, Dominik and Rey Mysterio are away whenever the Hall of Famer is in trouble. However, it's good to see Phoenix in the rivalry. WWE could bring her back for another match involving the entire Judgment Day.

What did you make of this week's episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Johnnny Gargano team up with Ciampa again? Yes No 24 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha