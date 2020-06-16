5 Things WWE got right on the RAW after Backlash (June 15, 2020)

Another WWE legend ended up biting the dust on the RAW after Backlash.

Is The Legend Killer back in action and wiping out everyone in his path?

A number of veterans made appearances during this week's WWE RAW!

WWE Backlash delivered a solid pay-per-view that saw some of the biggest stars of RAW and SmackDown shine bright during the event. The stars of RAW did a fantastic job as we got great matches between Edge and Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Following the events of Sunday night, the stage was for RAW to deliver a great episode and build on the storylines that were laid out on Sunday night. Fans wanted to know the status of Edge who seemed to have suffered an injury at the hands of Randy Orton at Backlash, while the fans of Red brand also wanted to know where the RAW Women’s Championship scene was heading after Sunday’s events.

Most of their questions were answered during the night as fans got much more than they bargained for from a great episode of RAW.

In this article, we will look at the five things RAW got right on this week’s episode after WWE Backlash.

#5 The IIconics set their eyes on another title opportunity

It also spells... new tag team champions 💋 https://t.co/RuYWXvyTST — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 16, 2020

On Sunday at WWE Backlash, The IIconics competed in a Triple Threat Match against Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks and the team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took most of the offense during the match and also endured the final Twisted Bliss from The Goddess, but Banks rolled up Bliss to pick up the victory and The IIconics were saved the from the pin.

This week’s RAW saw The IIconics compete against the team of Liv Morgan and Natalya in a tag team match. Royce seemed as good as she did on Sunday during this match on RAW, while Kay also managed to get in some offense and look better. While both teams did not get much time during the match, Natalya made a few mistakes that cost her team.

The IIconics hit their finisher on Liv Morgan to pick up the victory and push their case for a one-on-one shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The IIconics have another big match on WWE RAW next week

This was a quick match that helped The IIconics rise to prominence immediately after their match at Backlash. While some may argue that the two women are not the finest in the ring, they are still the only solid women’s tag team WWE has on RAW right now.

