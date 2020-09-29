5 things WWE RAW got right after Clash of Champions

After a successful WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE returned to its weekly programming with RAW. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to retain his title after some legends returned to help him out against The Legend Killer, Randy Orton, at Clash of Champions.

Asuka managed to retain her RAW Women’s Championship after she defeated Zelina Vega at the event, and the two women competed for the title once again on RAW this week. Andrade came out to express his anger at Vega for leaving him and Angel Garza getting injured during the RAW Tag Team Championships match a night earlier.

McIntyre looked for someone to challenge him for the WWE Championship on RAW and got a pleasant surprise at the end of the night. Kevin Owens and Aleister Black came face to face again, while The Messiah of Monday Night RAW continued to target The Mysterio Family.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW after Clash of Champions.

#5 Zelina Vega impresses once again on WWE RAW

At WWE Clash of Champions, Zelina Vega challenged Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. The two women had a decent match, and Vega impressed with her performance as she competed in her first big match at a big event.

This week on RAW, Vega got another shot at Asuka after her impressive performance a night earlier. Vega seemed more ready for The Empress in this match and wore down the Champion with some technical offence.

She worked on the RAW Women’s Champion and tried to take her down even though Asuka was the superior performer. Finally, Vega hit her with a backstabber but was unable to put the Champion away.

Advertisement

She lost her cool and climbed to the top of the turnbuckle to finish The Empress. Asuka caught her and locked her in the Asuka Lock to pick up the victory and retain her title.

The two women got more time to perform on RAW and this match told the story better. Vega seems to be learning from her matches, and this clearly showed in her performance. With many top Superstars away from RAW, WWE needs to build some new competitors. Vega could turn out to be a good choice.