5 things WWE RAW got right after Day 1: Brock Lesnar finds new challenger; Paul Heyman becomes the advocate (January 3, 2022)

Monday Night RAW after Day 1 is expected to be massive. Brock Lesnar found himself in the WWE Championship match on Saturday night and took down four other men to win the title once again. His victory ended Big E’s first world title reign abruptly.

RK-Bro was also impressive at Day 1 as they defeated The Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships. WWE is looking to build new challengers for Riddle and Randy Orton right away to keep the tag team titles scene in the spotlight.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. failed to defeat Queen Zelina and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Omos and AJ Styles were ready to battle in one of the biggest matches of the night.

Edge and Beth Phoenix took to the RAW ring to challenge The It Couple to a tag team match at the Royal Rumble. While The Miz accepted the challenge, Maryse wasn’t too thrilled with the decision.

The show had some ups and downs, but overall, WWE did well to keep the momentum going after Day 1. Check out the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Paul Heyman reunited with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns had to sit out WWE Day 1 on Saturday night. Brock Lesnar still managed to have a world championship match at the event and had the last laugh. The Beast Incarnate defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E to win the WWE Championship.

This week, RAW opened with Paul Heyman in the middle of the ring. He brought out the new WWE Champion and indicated they are back together.

Lesnar brought steel steps into the ring and stood on them. He took a shot at Roman Reigns and called himself the real champion of WWE.

The Beast Incarnate asked the crowd to acknowledge him before revealing that Heyman got him the WWE title match at Day 1. The advocate talked up the entire matter to make his client look even better.

The segment went well for Lesnar and Heyman. WWE had to scrap some plans to make new ones after Reigns tested positive for COVID. It feels like Heyman has been rushed back with Lesnar.

However, the entire scenario seems to have worked well, and it looks like Lesnar will be getting into some good rivalries before getting back into a storyline with Reigns.

