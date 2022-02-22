5 things WWE RAW got right after Elimination Chamber: Finn Balor returns; Brock Lesnar set to defend his title

After a great Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, WWE RAW returned on Monday for more entertaining matches and segments. On the show, The Miz was ready to unveil his partner for the match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

The A-Lister revealed that Logan Paul would be his partner for The Show of Shows. The two heels put down Rey and Dominik to make a statement to end their segment.

Reggie continued to suffer from heartbreak as he won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke before losing it again. Meanwhile, Alpha Academy continued their winning streak as they defeated The Street Profits on the show.

Edge cut an in-ring promo to throw an open challenge for WrestleMania 38. He called himself “phenomenal” - opening the doors to a match against AJ Styles. Rhea Ripley also continued her rivalry with Nikki A.S.H. as she again defeated her.

This week’s WWE RAW was loaded with some good matches and surprises. With that in mind, take a look at what went right on this week's show.

#5 on our things WWE RAW got right after Elimination Chamber - Brock Lesnar did not fall for Paul Heyman’s mind games

Brock Lesnar opened up WWE RAW after his massive victory at Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate interacted with fans to show his babyface side as the crowd chanted in his favor.

Lesnar prepared to cut a promo, but an old friend interrupted him. Paul Heyman walked out as fans chanted against him. Roman Reigns’ special counsel looked to play some mind games with the WWE Champion.

Heyman talked trash before informing Lesnar that he would have to defend his title at Madison Square Garden before going to WrestleMania 38 to face The Tribal Chief. He told the champion that Bobby Lashley would be his challenger on the show. If Lashley cannot compete at the show, Heyman said he would ensure that another challenger is picked to face The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar was least bothered by Heyman’s remarks and promised to be on SmackDown to get in Reigns’ face himself.

It was a good segment that ensured Lesnar did not have to work alone on the mic. Heyman was excellent as always and delivered the message loud and clear. The segment helped build hype for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, followed by the show at MSG.

